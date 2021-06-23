Nextech AR Solutions Acquires 3D AI Modeling For E-commerce Company Threedy.ai, Inc.
Acquires scalable 3D model creation platform powered by artificial intelligence. Self-serve web AR enabled platform to drive mass adoption. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired previously announced Threedy.ai, Inc. (“Threedy”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”) company based in Silicon Valley, California, in an all-stock transaction valued at US$9,500,000. A definitive agreement has been signed by all parties with closing expected on or about June 25, 2021, upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Nextech’s acquisition strategy is focused on creating net new revenue opportunities that scale with the global adoption of AR.aithority.com