Regional human rights body condemns Nicaragua crackdown

After the Argentine abstention before the resolution condemning the OAS for the wave of arrests of opposition leaders in Nicaragua, the Government tried a turn in the bilateral relationship and called its ambassador in Managua Mateo Daniel Capitanich for consultation. In this way, the head of the diplomatic headquarters must return to Buenos Aires “with the objective of consulting on the worrying political-legal actions carried out by the Nicaraguan government in recent days that put at risk the integrity and freedom of various opposition figures (including presidential candidates), activists and Nicaraguan businessmen.