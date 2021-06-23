Cancel
MLB

Pete Alonso to defend HR Derby crown

MLB
 9 days ago

NEW YORK -- After putting on one of the most spectacular shows in the history of the Home Run Derby two years ago, Pete Alonso is returning to defend his crown. The Mets first baseman announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he'll participate in his second career Derby next month in Denver after winning his first one in 2019. MLB did not hold a Home Run Derby last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making Alonso the defending champion for this year's event at Coors Field.

www.mlb.com
