Jamestown, NC

Council approves GTCC rezoning, annexation

By Carol Brooks
Yes Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTCC is a major player in the life of the town of Jamestown – and now it has brought more acreage and potential development into the town. The Jamestown Town Council unanimously approved a rezoning request for approximately 3.35 acres of the school's property at 6014 and 6016 W. Gate City Boulevard from Civic (CIV) to Conditional Zoning/Commercial (CZ-C). This mostly wooded property is in front of their Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) building, which is within Jamestown's corporate limits, and adjoins the complex containing the Sheetz station. The Planning Board had approved the request in May.

