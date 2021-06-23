Cancel
Globys Delivers ServiceNow Application to Increase Digital Self-Service With CSPs

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobys announced its delivery of a new application which uses ServiceNow to automatically connect enterprises to their Communications Service Providers (CSPs), as an extension of its business-to-business (B2B) Portal Platform and Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Portal solution. This application supports a push towards more employee self-service capabilities, by making all CSP spend and usage details available in the central IT portal, powered by ServiceNow.

aithority.com
