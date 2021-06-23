Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Stars and Symbols: Ming Smith at Nicola Vassell Gallery

By Alexander R. Bigman
Posted by 
Art in America
Art in America
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Human figures appear throughout Ming Smith’s photographs on view at Nicola Vassell Gallery, but rarely do they meet our gaze. Subjects more often turn away from the camera, remain engulfed by shadows, or take the form of silhouettes. Black cultural luminaries such as Grace Jones and Sun Ra, pictured at the height of their powers in the 1970s, wear tinted or reflective glasses as part of their regalia. So does the impassive man who stands with his back to a window display festooned with hanging flags in America Seen Through Stars and Stripes (New York), a spatially complex and symbolically loaded picture from the bicentennial year of 1976. His mirror-coated lenses, two bright circles hovering above an arrangement of intersecting black and white bars formed by the flags and a set of horizontal window markings, are the focal point of Smith’s dramatically high-contrast composition. Their opacity, paired with the forbidding and, indeed, carceral appearance of the orthogonals behind them, ironizes the patriotic vision invoked by the work’s title. It also shields their wearer from unwanted scrutiny, foreclosing the feeling of intersubjective encounter between viewer and subject that photographs can simulate. The title of this exhibition—the gallery’s first—is “Evidence,” a term etymologically and conceptually bound up with visibility and knowing. But what is it, exactly, that we are given to see here? What kinds of vision do Smith’s poetic pictures and frequently obscured subjects embody?

www.artnews.com
Community Policy
Art in America

Art in America

861
Followers
412
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brassaï
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Sun Ra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#The Museum Of Modern Art#The Whitney Museum#Kamoinge#Symbolist#The Window
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Japan
Related
PhotographyHyperallergic

Electric Images: Ming Smith’s Transcendent Photography

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Like the space it inaugurates, Ming Smith: Evidence revises the art world’s exclusionary past with an unflinching commitment to its own logic and sense of timing. In contrast to its more traditional surroundings, the white exterior and frameless glass door of...
PhotographyPosted by
Art in America

How Dionne Lee Combines Darkroom Techniques with Wilderness Survival Tactics

In his essay “The Occasion for Speaking” (1960), West Indian novelist George Lamming posits that the seeds of colonization are subtly and richly infused with myths that are difficult to dislodge. Lamming was speaking of myths that haunt postcolonial writing, but his observation applies to photographer Dionne Lee’s chosen medium too. The artist explores how histories of trauma are embedded in the conventions of landscape photography. Working primarily with analog tools, she investigates dualities found in the natural world, focusing on how rural landscapes have historically been sites of both refuge and violence for Black people.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Nicolas Cage to star in 'Butcher's Crossing' adaptation

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): American actor Nicolas Cage is set to play a buffalo hunter in a film adaptation of John Williams' novel 'Butcher's Crossing'. As per Variety, the upcoming movie is being helmed by Gabe Polsky, who has directed documentaries like 'Red Army' and 'Red Penguins'. Shooting for the film will begin in the US in October.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

One Work: Paul Cézanne’s “Rocks near the Caves above Château Noir”

“Cézanne Drawing,” the enthralling exhibition currently on view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, features something for everyone: longtime favorites, new discoveries, works on paper more finished than the artist’s paintings, in-depth explorations of motifs, and highlights from all phases of the Post-Impressionist’s career, which stretched from the 1870s until his death in 1906 at the age of sixty-seven. Deep into the show, past galleries displaying self-portraits, fantasy scenes, sketches of statues by Pierre Puget, still lifes, bathers, and landscapes, is a wall dedicated to rocks. These delicate renderings in watercolor and pencil depict the vast Bibémus quarry as well as the ledges, caverns, and outcroppings above the imposing Château Noir nearby—both of which the artist, raised in Aix-en-Provence, explored as a youth with future novelist Émile Zola and budding scientist Jean-Baptiste Baille.
Visual Artnny360.com

‘Outside artists’ in spotlight at Iva Smith gallery in Hammond

HAMMOND — The Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art will feature the works of three artist in its seasonal exhibition and welcome the latest creation by one of the north country’s most renowned artists. “Art, Inside Out!” opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, with a reception at the...
MuseumsVanity Fair

Inside MoMA’s “Automania” Show

Our relationship with the automobile is at an inflection point. The car has provided the freedom and motivation essential to the American promise. It has showcased every significant design and engineering trend of the past 135 years. Yet it is also the source of sprawl and congestion, of roadway deaths, of pollutants responsible for climate change and respiratory ailments. Electric and self-driving vehicles may usher in solutions, but their widespread production and adoption remains a thing of the distant future.
DesignWallpaper*

Artist Fischli/Weiss puts quizzical stamp on Alvar Aalto’s ‘Stool 60’

‘Am I suffering from good taste?’, ‘Can everything be thought?’, ‘Is it dangerous to dream of another life all the time?’ These are some of the more existential questions posed in artist Fischli/Weiss’ latest intervention, 21 Questions (2021). The project marks the second in the ongoing ICA x Artek series...
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

Frieda Toranzo Jaeger on Semiological Vandalism and Decolonial Futures

For her one work exhibition “The Perpetual Sense of Redness,” on view at the Baltimore Museum of Art through October 3, the Mexican painter Frieda Toranzo Jaeger has created a kind of modern-day altarpiece, her largest work to date. Featuring eleven embroidered canvases of varying shapes and sizes hinged together into a silolike form, the work is, like most of her sculptural paintings, a winking homage to driverless cars—a symbol of the future. Below, the artist discusses her emphatic infusion of Indigenous techniques with Western ones, and explains why cars came to be her central motif.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Nicolas Cage To Star In Frontier Pic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’; Altitude To Produce And Finance – Cannes Market

Nicolas Cage has been set to star in Butcher’s Crossing, an adventure adapted from John Williams’ seminal 1960 novel about the rugged frontier of the American West. Gabe Polsky (Red Army, Red Penguins) is set to direct. Altitude Film Group, which is producing and financing, has landed UK and Irish distribution rights and also will handle selling international at the Cannes Virtual Market that kicked off today. Shooting is set to begin in October in the U.S.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

Eye of the Storm: Allora & Calzadilla at the Menil Collection

In February, a calamitous winter storm left Houston, like much of Texas, without power for days. Though the timing was unusual, the city is no stranger to storms: Houston is often ravaged by hurricanes in the summer and fall, much like San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the artist duo Allora & Calzadilla is based. The two cities’ vulnerability to extreme weather is one of several themes in the artists’ exhibition “Specters of Noon” at the Menil Collection (on view through June 20). Walking through the exhibition while the city was still picking up the pieces from the most recent storm made many of its works seem especially resonant.
MuseumsPosted by
Art in America

A Central Axis: David Driskell at the High Museum of Art

When David C. Driskell died of COVID-19 in April 2020 at the age of eighty-eight, commentators tended to emphasize his career as a curator and scholar of African American art, especially his landmark 1976 survey, “Two Centuries of Black American Art: 1750–1950,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. While this was certainly a foundational contribution to African American art history—a story told with loving detail in this year’s HBO documentary Black Art: In the Absence of Light—the relative lack of critical attention to Driskell’s work as an artist is puzzling. His interviews in the film, like other accounts of his life and work, make clear that operating in multiple modes was integral to Driskell’s understanding of and participation in Black culture. By the time he mounted “Two Centuries,” he had spent almost twenty years studying some of the sixty-three artists in the exhibition—Elizabeth Catlett, Selma Burke, and Hale Woodruff among them—and developing his own artistic perspective, which drew on collage techniques, forms from the natural world, and the flat, geometric qualities of both African and Byzantine iconography.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

Hard Choices: Should You Be an Art Critic?

When it comes to art, most people know what they like. But few can translate their tastes into words, especially the night before a big paper is due. Your ability to express what you see in an artwork, to explain why it is good, and to examine the ways in which it stinks has impressed your art history professors. After nine years in college, you wonder what it would feel like to have others read your writing. Can the theory-heavy jibber jabber you ingested and regurgitated in graduate school actually be spun into bylines, paychecks, and a platform to tell people what you think and why it matters? This quiz will help to determine if you should start sending cold submissions to your favorite publications or just keep your opinions to yourself. What would you do in these professional situations?
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
MuseumsPosted by
Art in America

Looming Histories: Diedrick Brackens at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

What is the body capable of expressing in silhouette? Diedrick Brackens highlights this question in a video about “Ark of Bulrushes,” his exhibition of sculptures, photographs, and textiles currently on view at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Titled after the floating basket that took the infant Moses up the Nile River to safety, the exhibition asks what psychic toll extreme secrecy takes in the midst of an uncertain passage, and how mind and body alike might heal from such duress.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

Hard Truths: How Do I Make Curators Respect Me?

I’m a new media artist who freelances around the art world to make a living. I’ve lived in New York for almost ten years, but still can’t afford a studio separate from my apartment. I’ve always thought this was fine, as I have my own dedicated room, and since my work is digital it isn’t hazardous and doesn’t take up space. Yet I’ve heard both artists and gallerists dismiss artists who don’t have a separate studio as not serious, which strikes me as an absolutely insane thing to say in this city. Please tell them.
ComicsPosted by
Art in America

Funny Business: Two Comics Anthologies

Being in a cartoon is a lot like being in hell. No matter how often Daffy Duck gets shot in the face, the animators bless him with a full recovery, so that he can get back to being tortured as soon as possible. Daffy isn’t so different from the sinners in Dante’s Inferno, perpetually drowned in shit or roasted or boiled, or Lucifer in Book I of Milton’s Paradise Lost, chained in fire. I am not the first to notice this: The Daffy-Lucifer connection inspired John Ashbery to write his poem “Daffy Duck in Hollywood” (1975), and John Berger based one of his finest essays on the secret kinship of Walt Disney and Francis Bacon. Of course, being in a cartoon looks more fun than being trapped in a glass cage or a fiery lake, but, as Milton’s Lucifer knew, agony can be fun, too.