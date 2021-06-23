Notre Dame Football: Julian Love named a ‘Hidden Gem’ for 2021 Giants

The Notre Dame Football team is looking to get back to the College Football Playoff, and here are four must-win games in order to do so. The Notre Dame Football program will have a lot of eyes on them this season, as they replace a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and are turning to a new quarterback. The Irish have the talent to come in and replace the 14 players lost to the NFL, but it is going to take a lot of growth this summer.