Notre Dame Football: Julian Love named a ‘Hidden Gem’ for 2021 Giants
The Notre Dame Football team has had some great cornerbacks under Brian Kelly, and a recent one was recently named a ‘hidden gem’ at the next level. During his time with the Notre Dame Football program, Julian Love stepped onto campus, and right onto the field, starting as a true freshman. From there, Love would spend the next three seasons preparing himself for the NFL, and in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the New York Giants would come calling, taking him with the No. 108 overall selection.slapthesign.com