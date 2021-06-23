Ivanti Reinforces Commitment To Customer Security With Appointment Of Daniel Spicer As New Vice President Of Security

Accomplished Enterprise Technology Executive, CEO, and Public Company Board Member to Lead the Organization through a Period of Accelerated Growth. Pavilion Data Systems, the universally unmatched leader in data storage, announced the appointment of Dario Zamarian as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zamarian, a noted transformation specialist with deep industry experience in IT, brings a successful track record of creating value at all levels of companies, including venture-capital backed startups. The timing of the executive move for Pavilion coincides with a planned period of accelerated product offerings and go-to-market outcomes, building upon a series of breakthrough wins in enterprise and federal accounts.