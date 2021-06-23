Ivanti Reinforces Commitment To Customer Security With Appointment Of Daniel Spicer As New Vice President Of Security
Spicer joins Ivanti following security leadership roles at Stroz Friedberg, The University of Texas, and The United Space Alliance. Ivanti, the automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the appointment of Daniel Spicer as the company’s new vice president of security. This reinforces Ivanti’s commitment to protecting its customers and raising the bar for security as threat actors continue to grow in sophistication.aithority.com