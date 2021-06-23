Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, IA

Danica Patrick Talks About Her Feet and High Heels in Uncomfortable Exchange With Paul Tracy at Start of Latest SRX Broadcast

By Kyle Dalton
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Danica Patrick’s scheduled two-race stint, working alongside Allen Bestwick in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) broadcast booth, concluded on Saturday night with Tony Stewart winning on the dirt in Knoxville, Iowa. For Patrick, not only will she will remember the night for the exciting action on the track, but also an incredibly awkward exchange with driver Paul Tracy at the start of the broadcast where he asked what type of shoes she was wearing. Unbelievably, it wasn’t the first time.

www.sportscasting.com
Community Policy
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Knoxville, IA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tracy
Person
Tony Stewart
Person
Allen Bestwick
Person
James Hinchcliffe
Person
Pagenaud
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Dario Franchitti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Tennis Shoes#Cbs#Knoxville Raceway#Warmup#Nbc Sports#Srx#Eldora Speedway#Indycar Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Facebook
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
NESN

Danica Patrick To Compete In 2021 Boston Marathon As Team Captain

Danica Patrick isn’t done racing just yet. The retired NASCAR driver will compete in the 2021 Boston Marathon as an honorary team captain for Team Speed of Light. The Light Foundation, of which Patrick’s team is a fundraising arm and which was founded by former New England Patriots player Matt Light, made the announcement Monday night.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

Retired NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson Opens Up to Danica Patrick About How ‘Violent’ an Indy Car Can Be

Retired NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson opened up to Danica Patrick about how “violent” Indy Car racing can be on a recent episode of her podcast, “Pretty Intense.”. “Dragging the bottom of a Cup Car is nothing like dragging the bottom of an IndyCar,” Johnson said. “I mean it literally can, at times, knock the wind out of you. And people tell me ‘oh no it’s normal'”
MotorsportsPopculture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He's 'Terrified' of NASCAR Event

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits he's "terrified" of a NASCAR event he took part in this weekend. In his Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt participated in his weekly segment in which he answers questions from fans. One fan asked if he felt nervous calling this past weekend's race after taking some time off from the booth.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Ray Evernham On Why Jeff Gordon's New Role Benefits Both NASCAR and Hendrick

Hendrick last week named Jeff Gordon to become vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports—essentially the second-in-command to team owner Rick Hendrick. Ray Evernham, who was Gordon’s crew chief from 1993 through most of the 1999 season. Together, the pair combined to earn three of Gordon’s four NASCAR Cup championships, as well...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s New Goal

Michael Jordan has a lofty NASCAR goal for Bubba Wallace moving forward this year. Last weekend, Wallace and the 23XI Racing team finished in fifth place at Pocono. It was Wallace’s best result of the season to date. “All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Is Kyle Busch really just going to leave?

Kyle Busch could secure his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. But is he really going to “retire”?. He has probably said it more than 100 times by now: when he hits 100 career NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, Kyle Busch is set to retire from NASCAR’s second highest level of competition.
MotorsportsPottsville Republican Herald

NASCAR: Could this be Kurt Busch's last races at Pocono?

There is much speculation about Kurt Busch’s future in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last month, a fake Twitter account posted that Busch announced he was retiring at the end of the 2021 season. Busch used video of a scene from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” to respond and say he was not leaving.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NBC to air NASCAR Cup, IndyCar races on July 4

NBC will host a celebration of speed July 4, broadcasting the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series races. The action on NBC starts at noon ET with the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the 10th race of the season. The IndyCar Series has seen an infusion of youth this season. The points leader is 24-year-old Alex Palou, who is coming off a win at Road America on June 20. Second in the points is Pato O’Ward, the 22-year-old, who won the second half of the Detroit doubleheader on June 13.
MotorsportsAwful Announcing

Allen Bestwick talks returning to racing broadcasting with SRX: “It’s everything I hoped it would be.”

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) short-track racing contests on CBS have a lot of long-time racing voices involved, from Lindsay Czarniak to Allen Bestwick to Matt Yocum to Brad Daugherty. For Bestwick, it’s a fun return to racing; he’s currently the play-by-play voice for SNY UConn Huskies’ women’s basketball broadcasts and a world feed announcer for tennis’ US Open, in addition to other freelance gigs, but he has a long background in motorsports, including serving as the radio play-by-play announcer for Motor Racing Network NASCAR broadcasts from 1986-2000, working on NASCAR broadcasts for NBC and TNT from 2000-07, and then working on NASCAR and IndyCar broadcasts (in addition to many other sports) for ESPN from 2007-2017. Bestwick spoke to AA this week about SRX (the third race airs Saturday night at 8 p.m. Eastern from Eldora Speedway in Ohio), and said he first got excited about this series when co-founder Ray Evernham pitched him the idea a few years back.
MotorsportsDaily Commercial

NASCAR Q&A: Off to America's Dairy Land, as the Cup Series returns to Road America

What do you expect from Road America this weekend?. First of all, a nod to the obvious scheduling maneuver, proving someone in HQ completed Marketing 101 over at the junior college: When you bring in a track called Road America, and you have a chance to plant it on the Fourth of July weekend, well, some no-brainers are even easier than others. As for the racing, the Xfinity Series has been going to the historic Wisconsin track yearly since 2010, so there should be no surprises logistically. Austin Cindric and Christopher Bell are the two most recent winners there, but Chase Elliott is an obvious road-course ace and Kyle Larson must be agitated after losing twice (TWICE!) in one weekend. Oh the horror!
Charlotte, NCObserver-Reporter

Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation’s top stock car series at the end of this season. Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his...
MotorsportsGettysburg Times

Larson dominating, but NASCAR format all about peaking

Calling Kyle Larson a revelation doesn’t feel right. After all, NASCAR fans have been calling him a future champion for years now and anyone who has watched him dominate the dirt track circuit is well aware of the talent the young Californian possesses. With that being said, it’s still been...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Ganassi selling Nascar connection

Fox Chapel native Chip Ganassi announced Wednesday that he is selling the Nascar wing of his auto racing operation to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing. The deal will end a decades-long run for the Ganassi organization in stock cars. Marks is a former driver for Ganassi in the Xfinity...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Hitting the Road

Like many Americans this Fourth of July weekend, Kyle Busch will be hitting the road. However, Busch, driver of the No. 18 Skittles America Mix Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), will be doing it much faster than most, and he won’t be on vacation for the holiday weekend.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Worst-kept secret of 2021 finally confirmed

Alex Bowman has officially signed a multi-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. It was always seen as a formality, and now it is official: Alex Bowman has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What is Jeff Gordon’s net worth?

JEFF Gordon is one of NASCAR's most famous drivers. Gordon, 49, has made his career by being a race car driver in NASCAR. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon's net worth is an estimated $200 million. From racing alone, he has made an estimated $500 million in winnings and endorsements...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

Ganassi made the surprise announcement on Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, ending his 20-year run as a NASCAR team owner. His entire operation has been bought by Trackhouse Entertainment Group and Trackhouse Racing, which will field two cars in the premier stock car series from 2022 using CGR’s two NASCAR charters that guarantee race starts (and prize money) in every event.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR team losing their charter after 2021

The charter that Trackhouse Racing Team use to field the #99 Chevrolet has been sold by Spire Motorsports to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Late last year, former NASCAR driver Justin Marks announced the creation of Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2021 Cup Series season, and the team confirmed Daniel Suarez as the first driver of the #99 Chevrolet. They later announced Grammy Award-winning musical artist Pitbull as a team partner.