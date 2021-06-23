Danica Patrick Talks About Her Feet and High Heels in Uncomfortable Exchange With Paul Tracy at Start of Latest SRX Broadcast
Danica Patrick’s scheduled two-race stint, working alongside Allen Bestwick in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) broadcast booth, concluded on Saturday night with Tony Stewart winning on the dirt in Knoxville, Iowa. For Patrick, not only will she will remember the night for the exciting action on the track, but also an incredibly awkward exchange with driver Paul Tracy at the start of the broadcast where he asked what type of shoes she was wearing. Unbelievably, it wasn’t the first time.www.sportscasting.com