NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science ("IAS"), a global leader in digital ad verification, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $15 and $17 per share. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from IAS. IAS has been approved to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "IAS."