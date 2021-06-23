Linnworks Announces Simon Curd as Vice President Product

WAUWATOSA — WaterStone Bank has announced Kanini McDaniel as its new vice president, regional manager. McDaniel comes to WaterStone Bank with over 20 years of banking experience. She has served in various retail banking roles including teller, financial specialist, branch manager, senior branch manager, and most recently as a business relationship manager II, where she was able to assist small businesses with their lending needs. Her most meaningful accomplishment during her banking career has been to be in a position to coach, grow and promote employees, according to the announcement.