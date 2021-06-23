Blaine County Bans Fireworks and Explosive Targets

Blaine County is joining the cities of Ketchum and Hailey on passing a ban on fireworks this summer (The cities of Bellevue and Sun Valley will be discussing a ban prior to the 4th of July holiday). Blaine County Resolution 2021-18 bans fireworks from June 1st - October 31st in response to the severe fire threat that exists in the area. The ban on fireworks includes all fireworks, which are defined as "any combustible or explosive composition, or any substance or combination of substances, or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation.". This ban will be renewed from year to year following Idaho Code Section 39-2609(4).