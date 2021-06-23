Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont Police Investigating Single Vehicle Crash, Three Fatalities- East Cardinal at MLK

By Haley Morrow
Beaumont, Texas
Beaumont, Texas
 13 days ago

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 6:50 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a major crash involving one vehicle at the East Cardinal and MLK off ramp. The three occupants of the vehicle were all pronounced deceased on scene by Beaumont EMS. The victims were identified as 48 year old Braxton Socia of Groves, 45 year old Mandy Socia of Groves, and 47 year old Melissa Hargrove of Beaumont. The investigation is on-going.

About the Author: Haley Morrow

Officer Haley Morrow has been with the Beaumont Police Department for 7 years. Officer Morrow served on Patrol prior to being assigned to the Police Community Relations Unit in July of 2016. Officer Morrow comes from a family of Beaumont Police Officers, to include her Father, Brother, and Husband. Her sister is also employed with the City of Beaumont as a 911 dispatcher.

Texas Crime & Safety
