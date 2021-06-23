Beaumont Police Investigating Single Vehicle Crash, Three Fatalities- East Cardinal at MLK

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 6:50 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a major crash involving one vehicle at the East Cardinal and MLK off ramp. The three occupants of the vehicle were all pronounced deceased on scene by Beaumont EMS. The victims were identified as 48 year old Braxton Socia of Groves, 45 year old Mandy Socia of Groves, and 47 year old Melissa Hargrove of Beaumont. The investigation is on-going.

About the Author: Haley Morrow

