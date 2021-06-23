Here are the Triangle athletes who will compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The return of the WNBA All-Star Game this summer will be a welcome sight after the league canceled the event last year due to COVID-19. And speaking of happy returns, the Minnesota Lynx will be represented once more by their two best players, center Sylvia Fowles and forward Napheesa Collier. But the pairing of Fowles and Collier won’t suit up for the league’s All-Star squad this time — they will actually face off against them.