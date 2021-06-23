Cancel
Real Estate

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort to be sold for $270M

By Matthew Arrojas
bizjournals
 9 days ago

The resort last traded for $190 million in April 2018.

www.bizjournals.com
#Hollywood Beach
