Mobileum Inc. Acquires Convene Networks
Mobileum Inc., a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, and testing and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Convene Networks, a technology provider of integrated core network solutions for 3G/4G/5G networks. The acquisition expands Mobileum’s core network technology footprint, extending its portfolio of 5G Core (“5GC”) solutions and providing commercial off-the-shelf (“COTS”) 5G-in-a-box for small carriers and private networks.aithority.com