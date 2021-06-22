Press Releases - County Council
Montgomery County Council reappoints Megan Davey Limarzi as Inspector General. ROCKVILLE, Md., June 22, 2021—Today the Council unanimously reappointed Megan Davey Limarzi as Montgomery County’s inspector general. Ms. Limarzi, was appointed as the inspector general in July 2019 and will continue to lead the County’s independent Office of the Inspector General, which was established in 1997. The Office of the Inspector General detects, investigates, and prevents fraud, waste, and abuse in County government operations and reviews the effectiveness and efficiency of programs and operations of County government and independent County agencies.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov