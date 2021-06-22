Press Releases - County Council

Del Rio, Texas - City of Del Rio Municipal Court Judge, Eric Bayne, has been recently appointed to the Council of the Municipal Judge’s Section of the State Bar of Texas. The purpose of the Municipal Judge's Section is to further the administration of justice, to provide a forum for the interchange of matters of legal import among other courts of limited jurisdiction, and to cooperate closely with the State Bar of Texas and other professional organizations in developing, supporting, and promoting legal and professional activities affecting Municipal Courts. The Section is organized of a ten-member Section Council, one- half of which is elected for two-year terms in the annual meeting with a Chairman, Vice- Chairman, and Secretary-Treasurer as officers elected for one-year terms.