Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Press Releases - County Council

montgomerycountymd.gov
 16 days ago

Montgomery County Council reappoints Megan Davey Limarzi as Inspector General. ROCKVILLE, Md., June 22, 2021—Today the Council unanimously reappointed Megan Davey Limarzi as Montgomery County’s inspector general. Ms. Limarzi, was appointed as the inspector general in July 2019 and will continue to lead the County’s independent Office of the Inspector General, which was established in 1997. The Office of the Inspector General detects, investigates, and prevents fraud, waste, and abuse in County government operations and reviews the effectiveness and efficiency of programs and operations of County government and independent County agencies.

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Rockville, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Embezzlement#Mortgage Fraud#Bribery#The County Council#The Medicaid Program#The Department Of Health#The Criminal Division#The Economic Crimes Unit#Maryland State Police#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Achieves Significant Housing Goals at Twinbrook’s Halpine View

County Executive Marc Elrich announced a land transfer agreement with Halpine View Apartments that will expand deeply affordable housing when redevelopment occurs. The agreement builds on an Affordable Housing “No Net Loss” requirement, advocated by the executive and adopted by the County Council in the 2019 Veirs Mill Corridor Master Plan. Together, these two actions set precedents for preserving and enhancing the availability of affordable housing in the County.
Multnomah County, ORmultco.us

Press release: “Safe harbor” eviction protection extended an additional 30 days for eligible Multnomah County residents

Contacts: Ryan Yambra, 503-729-1799, ryan.yambra@multco.us. “Safe harbor” eviction protection extended an additional 30 days for eligible Multnomah County residents. Renters living in Multnomah County are now protected from eviction for nonpayment for 90 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they have applied for rent assistance. The Multnomah...
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County Health board awards Vollmar contract, raise

Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar is now a contracted employee. As part of the contract, she also received a $11,500 pay increase, raising her annual salary from $118,500 to $130,000. Vollmar previously was an at-will employee, but when the Health Department Board of Trustees updated its bylaws early...
Hilo, HIbigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Hawaii County Council Discusses Animal Control Controversy

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The recent announcement that the County of Hawaiʻi will assume responsibility of animal control was discussed on Tuesday at the County Council. (BIVN) – The recent decision by the County of Hawaiʻi to assume responsibility of animal control operations on the Big Island was discussed at a public meeting on Tuesday.
Delaware County, PAchesterspirit.com

Officials move to create largest county-owned park

County Council has begun the process of creating the largest county-owned park with the introduction of an ordinance to acquire the 213-acre parcel at the former Don Guanella School. The move comes after development of the site was unanimously rejected by the Marple Township Board of Commissioners twice in recent months.
San Francisco, CAsfrichmondreview.com

Press Release: Results of Sunset Forward Community Needs Assessment Released

RESULTS OF SUNSET FORWARD COMMUNITY NEEDS ASSESSMENT RELEASED. Housing affordability, access to neighborhood services, and local businesses remain top concerns. The San Francisco Planning Department, Office of Supervisor Gordon Mar, and the D4 Youth and Family Network have released the results of the Sunset Forward Community Needs Assessment (Assessment). Sunset Forward is the Sunset District’s community-driven planning process, whose mission is “to stabilize low-and moderate-income families and seniors in the Sunset and enhance community connection and quality of life by addressing unmet needs in housing, transportation, and neighborhood businesses and services.”
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, July 7, In Montgomery County

Today is Wednesday, July 7 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Weekly County COVID-19 Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich, County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles and Emergency Management Director Dr. Earl Stoddard will hold their weekly media briefing at 12:30 p.m. You can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Releases Homeward DC 2.0 Plan

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, and the DC Department of Human Services. While Recognizing Members of the Goodfellas Team, Administration Officials Highlighted the Mayor’s Updated Plan to Make Homelessness Rare, Brief, and Nonrecurring. (WASHINGTON, DC) –...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Department of Transportation Commuter Services Participants Win Three Regional ‘Commuter Connections’ Awards

Three employers active in the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Commuter Services program have won regional awards at the 2021 “Commuter Connections Employer Recognition Awards” for innovative and successful commuter programs. There was a clean sweep of the category with all three of the region’s employer awards going to organizations located in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Media Advisory

Weekly COVID-19 Media Briefing with County Executive Elrich and Other County Officials. Wednesday, July 7, at 12:30 p.m. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and representatives from the County's Health Department and the County's Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will host their weekly, virtual media briefing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Executive Elrich, Council President Hucker, Councilmember Navarro and ‘Nighthawks’ Concert to Highlight Dedication of Wheaton’s ‘Marian Fryer Plaza’ on Friday, July 9

Montgomery County will take another step in the revitalization of Downtown Wheaton at 7 p.m. on Friday July 9, as it dedicates its new public gathering and entertainment space that will be known as “Marian Fryer Town Plaza.” County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Tom Hucker and Councilmember Nancy Navarro will be among those leading the dedication ceremonies.
Politicssdvoice.info

D.C. Council Plans to Consider Overhauling Juvenile Justice System

With the backdrop of a published report noting that the overwhelming majority of 16- and 17-year-olds charged as adults in the District are Black, Washington, D.C., Council has moved to take up a proposal by Attorney General Karl Racine to overhaul the way juveniles face justice. Councilmembers plan to consider...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: D.C. Council Labor Committee Approves Transformative Budget to Boost Unemployed Workers, Small Businesses, and Paid Medical Leave Benefits

News Release — At-large DC Council member Elissa Silverman. Recommendations Put Thousands of Dollars in the Pockets of DC Unemployed Residents, Award Grants to Struggling Local Businesses, and Increase Paid Medical Leave to 6 Weeks. WASHINGTON, D.C., July 1, 2021 –The D.C. Council’s Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, chaired...
Cherokee County, SCGaffney Ledger

County council to consider contract for administrator

A huge capital investment project, a contract for the county administrator – and oh yeah – third reading of the 2021-’22 fiscal year budget highlight today’s Cherokee County Council agenda. Council is expected to approve final reading of a tax break for Nestle’s second major expansion in two years, which could approach its first record-setting capital investment for an existing […]
PoliticsGonzales Weekly Citizen

Governor’s Council on Rural Revitalization releases report

Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced that the Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization has released its Strategic Plan Report. Established by executive order in February 2020, the council was created to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana’s vital rural communities, as well as solutions to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work.
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

Focus On Talbot: A Lakeside Cover Up? By Dan Watson

In obtaining the County’s approval to permit the huge Lakeside subdivision to begin, the Town of Trappe, and apparently others “in the know,” withheld important information about serious problems with the operation of the existing Trappe wastewater treatment plant from the County Council, the Talbot Planning Commission, the Public Works Advisory Board and the public.
Texas Statecityofdelrio.com

PRESS RELEASE: MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE APPOINTED TO COUNCIL OF THE MUNICIPAL JUDGE’S SECTION OF THE STATE BAR OF TEXAS

Del Rio, Texas - City of Del Rio Municipal Court Judge, Eric Bayne, has been recently appointed to the Council of the Municipal Judge’s Section of the State Bar of Texas. The purpose of the Municipal Judge's Section is to further the administration of justice, to provide a forum for the interchange of matters of legal import among other courts of limited jurisdiction, and to cooperate closely with the State Bar of Texas and other professional organizations in developing, supporting, and promoting legal and professional activities affecting Municipal Courts. The Section is organized of a ten-member Section Council, one- half of which is elected for two-year terms in the annual meeting with a Chairman, Vice- Chairman, and Secretary-Treasurer as officers elected for one-year terms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy