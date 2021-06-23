Manufacturing Giants Increasingly Replacing Legacy File Storage And Backup With Cloud File Storage, Fueling Nasuni Growth
Customers include American Standard, Morton Salt, Movado and Western Digital. Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, announced strong growth within the industrial and manufacturing markets. Cloud modernization initiatives, the need to access files from anywhere and increased threats from ransomware have prompted leading manufacturers to leverage Nasuni’s advanced file sharing and data protection capabilities. Not only do they benefit from ubiquitous file access, simplified management, file recovery in minutes, not weeks, and global file synchronization capabilities, but they also gain significant cost savings over legacy file storage and backup infrastructures.aithority.com