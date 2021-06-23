Manufacturing Giants Increasingly Replacing Legacy File Storage And Backup With Cloud File Storage, Fueling Nasuni Growth

Building on efforts to date, Verizon certifies with FCC that traffic is signed with STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication protocols. Verizon work to combat robocalls has led the industry forward, with over 78 million customers protected from over 13 billion unwanted calls to date. Verizon has been driving adoption of STIR/SHAKEN, an industry-wide effort that helps verify that a call is in fact from the number displayed on the Caller ID and not spoofed. As an industry leader that’s taken action early and often, including urging Congress and the FCC to require all service providers to implement this technology, Verizon completed its wireless network upgrade to STIR/SHAKEN in March of 2019, more than two years ahead of the June 30, 2021 deadline. Building on that work, today, Verizon confirms it has met the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) industry mandate to sign calls with STIR/SHAKEN.