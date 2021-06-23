Cancel
Silanna Semiconductor Extends Power of Highest Efficiency, Highest Power Density DC/DC Converter Family to 100W

By PRWeb
Times Union
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest addition to the CO2 Smart Power™ DC/DC product family delivers industry-leading efficiency. Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, has extended its CO2 Smart Power™ family of wide-voltage, high-frequency point of load converters with a 100W device targeting USB-PD applications designed to deliver industry-leading efficiency. Silanna Semiconductor focuses on ultimate...

www.timesunion.com
