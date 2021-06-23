Cancel
Southern African leaders agree to send troops to Mozambique

By ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
 10 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A summit of southern African leaders has agreed to send a regional military force to Mozambique to help that country battle its growing jihadi insurgency. Leaders of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community agreed Wednesday to deploy a military force to help the Mozambican government “combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.” The Islamic extremists’ violent campaign in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis. The jihadi violence is blamed for the deaths of more than 2,000 people and has caused more than 700,000 to flee their homes.

