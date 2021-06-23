Cancel
Secondhand market expected to double to $77B by 2025: ThredUp report

By KM Katishi Maake
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can drop hundreds on a new Comme des Garçons T-shirt—or you could thrift for it. Increasingly, consumers want to try the latter. By 2025, the secondhand market is expected to double from $36 billion this year to $77 billion, according to ThredUp’s just-released report on resale (conducted with GlobalData).

Resale's Upward Trajectory Will Continue Post Pandemic, ThredUP Report Finds

During the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers contemplated their bulging closets and got that bloated feeling, like they’d just eaten a big meal. It didn’t feel good, so they purged. Sellers sold more, and buyers bought, an avalanche of pre-worn apparel and accessories. Shoppers got their fashion fixes for less than the price of new products, taking part in the circular economy. All this, according to ThredUP’s 2021 Resale Report.
ThredUP Releases Its Ninth Annual Resale Report with First-Ever Impact Section. OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today released the results of the 2021 Resale Report. The comprehensive study is conducted by third-party retail analytics firm GlobalData and serves as the most robust measure of the U.S. secondhand market. The ninth annual study, which surveyed 3,500 consumers, estimates that the secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, reaching $77 billion. This year's study reveals new insights on tailwinds propelling resale in the pandemic recovery and the role of government in accelerating the adoption of Circular Fashion. For the first time, the report also includes a thredUP Impact Section highlighting the company's progress towards its mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first.
The 'Post-Pandemic Consumer' Is Embracing Secondhand Clothes

One may not need charts and graphs at this point to know that, in the past couple of years especially, the buying and selling of used clothes has become mainstream. Any stigma that once came with thrifting pre-worn goods has practically disappeared. Thredup, Poshmark and The Real Real have all gone public. The concept has been proven.
thredUP Releases Its Ninth Annual Resale Report with First-Ever Impact Section

