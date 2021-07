It’s Belgium vs. Finland Monday as the group stage comes to a close in the Euro 2020 tournament. Belgium entered the tournament as FIFA’s No. 1-ranked team and has look strong so far, winning both of its matches by a combined score of 5-1. Romelu Lukaku has led the way with two goals while Thomas Meunier, Thorgan Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne have also found the back of the net. On the other side, Finland enters the final game of group play in good position, sitting at an even goal differential after a 1-0 win over Denmark and a 1-0 loss to Russia. Joel Pohjanpalo has Finland’s only goal so far in the tournament.