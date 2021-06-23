Cancel
MedConnectUSA Awarded The ATSI Award Of Excellence 2021

By PRWeb
Times Union
 9 days ago

Medical Answering Service Wins Prestigious Award For 16 Consecutive Years. MedconnectUSA is honored to be awarded the coveted ATSI Award of Excellence for the sixteenth year in a row. Consistently being recognized for outstanding contribution to the medical answering service industry is something that MedConnectUSA are very proud of here. Providing medical answering services for more than twenty-five years, MedConnectUSA has firmly established itself as the leading medical answering service in the United States. Winning the ATSI Award of Excellence 2021 means a huge amount to each and every, dedicated team member, at MedConnectUSA.

www.timesunion.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
HealthHouston Chronicle

Pulmonary Hypertension Association Receives Prestigious EXCEL Awards

SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) June 18, 2021. The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) received two EXCEL awards for outstanding communications and marketing efforts from the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) AM&P Network. PHA received a Gold award for its 2020 advocacy/awareness campaign, Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month: disCOVER PH. PHA also...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

19 Parkland Nurses Honored with Excellence in Nursing Awards

“Recognizing our nurses is an integral aspect of advancing our strategic initiatives of creating an inspiring and supportive environment that fosters high-quality, compassionate care,” said Karen Watts, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive. “Parkland always has a focus on patient safety and quality care, and that was never put to the test more than the events of the past year as we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m so thankful for the amazing nurses we have caring for our patients and bettering the health of our community.”
Charitieswhmi.com

Community Foundation Awards LACASA For Program Excellence

A local non-profit that provides help and hope for victims of abuse and survivors has received a special award. The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan has announced that the LACASA Center has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Richard F. Huegli Award for Program Excellence. The award identifies...
Dodge City, KSDodge City Daily Globe

Midwest Transplant Network awards hospital excellence award

Western Plains Medical Complex was recognized for its efforts in family-granted organ donations by the Midwest Transplant Network. The hospital was awarded the Excellence in Organ Donation award based on 2020 eligible organ donations. According to MTN, hospitals that had greater than 75% of eligible families granting authorization for donation....
IndustryBusiness Monthly

Gable gets USPS excellence award

Gable, of Marley Neck, is honored to be the winner of the 2020 Supplier Sustainability Excellence Award from the United States Postal Service (USPS). The award recognizes companies that make outstanding contributions through quality performance and services. Only 13 companies were selected out of more than 13,000 suppliers who provide...
Educationtucsonpost.com

Praxis Media announced National Education Excellence Awards

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/Digpu): The National Education Excellence Awards, 2021 were announced by the India's leading media and marketing group,The endeavor was to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the education Sector in a spectacular style. This year, the National Education Excellence Awards...
EconomyBay Net

MedStar Southern Maryland Wins 40 Awards For National Excellence In Healthcare Advertising

CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center’s Marketing Department is celebrating another year of outstanding excellence in healthcare advertising, marketing and communications, having won 18 Aster Awards and 22 Healthcare Advertising Awards, including a prestigious Best of Show designation for its COVID-19 response materials. This year, over 4,400 entries were submitted for the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards and MedStar Southern Maryland was one of 23 organizations that won a Best of Show designation, marking the second year in a row that the hospital has won a Best of Show award without the assistance of an outside advertising agency. In addition, MedStar Southern Maryland also received five gold awards, four silver awards, five bronze awards, and seven merit awards.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

TripGift Named Winner Of The 2021 Business Excellence Awards

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripGift is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2021 winner of the Business Excellence Awards. The annual business celebratory awards program by Acquisition International Magazine, the international monthly digital business magazine committed to bringing its corporate readers up to the minute news, business insight and analysis, as the voice of modern business.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Hiperbaric Receives Excellence in Customer Service Award

MIAMI (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Hiperbaric has received the Excellence in Customer Service Award 2021 by U.S.-based Business Intelligence Group. “We are honored to receive this award in customer service excellence,” said Miguel Hernando, COO/Industrial General Manager, Hiperbaric. “Customer service is paramount to all of us at Hiperbaric. We take pride in our 24/7 support team, the Hiperbaric Portal and ongoing, open dialogue with our customers.”
EducationCornell University

Twenty receive awards recognizing inclusive excellence

The Graduate School Office of Inclusion and Student Engagement (OISE) and the Graduate and Professional Student Diversity Council presented the 2021 Distinguished Awards on May 26 at the Graduate Diversity and Inclusion Awards and Recognition Celebration. This annual event recognizes the excellence represented within the graduate community and celebrates students...
Platteville, WIuwplatt.edu

Polebitski receives Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence

Dr. Austin Polebitski, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is being honored with the 2021 Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence. The purpose of the award is to recognize a tenure track faculty member who has made distinguished contributions to the mission of UW-Platteville as an outstanding teacher. Polebitski credits his colleagues with helping him get to this point.
Smyrna, TNPosted by
Rutherford Source

Town of Smyrna Receives Excellence in Finance Reporting award

SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The Certificate of Achievement is the...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

Excellence in Community Service Award presented to Christensen

Penn Yan Elementary School, on behalf of the entire Penn Yan Central School District, presented Sara Christensen, deputy director of Yates County Public Health, with the Excellence in Community Service Award for her dedication, commitment, and hard work to ensure the health and wellness of all students and staff throughout the past year.
Louisville, OHFarm and Dairy

Encino Energy wins award for excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Encino Energy is the winner of the Excellence Award in the large business category this year, awarded by the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. Encino was nominated by Terry Bell, vice president of the Jefferson County Township Association. Encino is the first oil and gas exploration and production company to receive an excellence award from the EODA.
Marlton, MDthesunpapers.com

Image360 in Marlton earns international award for customer excellence

Art Macauley, owner of Image360 in Marlton, was recently honored by Alliance Franchise Brands network with the prestigious Circle of Customer Excellence Award. Presented during the network’s 2021 virtual convention, the annual award recognizes businesses from across Alliance Franchise Brands’ international network of signage and graphics providers who demonstrate superb customer support.
aithority.com

Transportation And Mobility Executive Richard Alexander Joins Perrone Robotics Advisory Board

Industry Veteran Will Help Guide Perrone’s Transit Go-Forward Strategy as Company Continues to Expand with Additions to Executive Team. Perrone Robotics, Inc, a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle technology and turnkey vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, announced the appointment of Richard “Dick” Alexander to its advisory board. Alexander will help advise Perrone’s autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions offerings for transit applications across municipalities, commercial, and governmental sectors. In addition to Alexander’s appointment, Janet Bourland joins the company as vice president of talent, and Danny Vinson will serve as the new vice president of assurance.
Edison, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

Riedel Honored With Tableware International Awards Of Excellence 2021

Georg Riedel Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award. EDISON, N.J., June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tableware International, the world's leading magazine for the tableware industry, announced the 2021 winners of the annual Awards of Excellence, honoring both Georg Riedel and the Riedel Winewings Collection. The Awards of Excellence celebrate cutting edge design and innovative style, and each year showcase tabletop pieces that debut new, exciting, fresh and functional designs to the table.