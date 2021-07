Due to a recent Google policy change that will affect all higher education institutions, Google Drive storage for Clemson University alumni will be disabled on October 1, 2021. At this time there will be no changes to alumni email at g.clemson.edu, which will continue to function normally. Due to these storage changes, alumni will need to transfer any documents or data stored in Google Drive to another storage solution before October 1. Depending on the amount of data stored in Google Drive, we recommend downloading or migrating data well before access is disabled on October 1, as transferring data can take a considerable amount of time depending on internet connectivity. Alumni can download their Drive data using Google Takeout at takeout.google.com. For more on how to use Google Takeout, visit support.google.com/accounts/answer/3024190.