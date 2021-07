Consumers Energy on Wednesday announced a sweeping proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025 – 15 years faster than what is currently planned. “We are proud to lead Michigan’s clean energy transformation and be one of the first utilities in the country to end coal use,” President/CEO Garrick Rochow said. “We are committed to being a force of change and good stewards of our environment, producing reliable, affordable energy for our customers while caring for our communities during this transition.”