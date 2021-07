It's July! Typically, it's the most humdrum month of the year for college sports fans. Quite literally, there are no sports being played - no basketball, not football, no baseball, nothing. Football recruiting is in a dead period, while basketball recruiting bounces back and forth between open and closed. That's where The Basketball Tournament steps in. Not only does the annual tournament filled with alumni teams fill a void in the overall sports calendar, but it also intrigues hardcore college fans with a vested interest in one particular team.