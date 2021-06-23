Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa crops showing signs of stress from heat and lack of rain

who13.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotty rains across the state did not do much to boost soil moisture. According to the Iowa Crop Progress Report, there were six days good for fieldwork, with topsoil moisture levels 64 percent in the short to very short category, and 69 percent of subsoil moisture is also short to very short.

who13.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Weather#Wheat#State#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
Environmentdtnpf.com

Saskatchewan Crops Suffer From Heat, Dry Conditions

While the Saskatchewan crop condition estimates as of June 28 spell trouble for the province's crop, it was released in the middle of an extreme heat event and will fall short of the real-time analysis from those walking fields daily. The report showed widespread precipitation over the week but in...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Apple growers worry about crop damage from heat wave

Apple growers and researchers across the Northwest say they're concerned about fruit damage caused by the record-breaking heat wave that struck in late June. With several weeks to go before harvest, however, it's too early to predict the scope of the damage. Washington growers especially are worried. The apple is...
Agriculturectnewsonline.com

Tips for managing cattle heat stress

Not only do hot summer days make people uncomfortable outdoors but they can also impact livestock. K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation all affect cattle. Not only do producers need to watch daytime temperatures, Tarpoff said. Nighttime temperatures are just as important in preventing heat stress.
Iowa Statewho13.com

Iowa drought conditions improve only slightly despite a week of rain

IOWA — The latest snapshot of drought conditions in Iowa shows much of the state is still too dry, despite some localized heavy rainfall over the last week. According to the weekly report from the USDA, 85% of the state is still in some level of drought. That is down only slightly from last week when 92% of the state was in drought.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Crop conditions vary across the Midwest

If you poll corn and soybean producers across the Corn Belt regarding the condition of the 2021 crop, you will probably get a variety of responses. Much of the central and eastern portions of the region have been getting some adequate rainfall, with some locations having excess amounts. However, many areas in the western and northern Corn Belt continue to deal with intensifying drought conditions.
Agricultureocj.com

Managing crop stress to maximize yields

The 2021 growing season has already provided growers with several challenges. Learning from these challenges and making sound management decisions throughout the remainder of the growing season will be critical to achieving top-end yield potential. One important management practice that was highlighted this spring was timing of crop planting in...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Japanese beetles emerging in Iowa crop fields

IARN — A well-known pest of turfgrass and landscapes in the United States is once again making its presence known in Iowa crop fields. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach agronomists have taken many reports of the Japanese beetle showing up across the state. Aaron Saeugling with ISU Extension says the pest has been reported in over three-fourths of Iowa counties since 1994. The adult beetles eat the foliage, fruits and flowers of over 300 plants, and can also be seen feeding in many corn and soybean fields.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Heavy rain improves drought conditions in central US

The same stalled frontal boundary that affected the Lower Midwest this week also brought widespread rain to the region with the largest totals (2 to 8-plus inches) falling over eastern Kansas and eastern Nebraska. One-category improvements were made in southeast Kansas, eastern and north central Nebraska, and parts of North Dakota as short-term rainfall deficits decreased and streamflow and soil moisture improved. In Colorado, improvements were made to small areas of exceptional (D4) and extreme (D3) drought as recent rainfall has helped chip away at shorter term deficits.
Agriculturekwbg.com

Crop Progress Report, Rain Last Week Helped, More Needed

DES MOINES, Iowa—Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig Monday commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November. “An active weather pattern shifted into the Midwest last week bringing several days of widespread...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Heavy rains endanger some Illinois crops

(The Center Square) – Illinois farmers are dealing with a wide array of weather conditions depending on where they live in the state.Last weekend, areas of central Illinois received over 10 inches in a 72 hour period, and the rain has continued to fall. Some fields, especially those not equipped with drainage systems, are underwater.Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician with the United States Department of Agriculture, said there may be crop loss, especially in low-lying fields.“They know which spots are low and they are going to be wet, right now they’re too wet,” Schleusener said. “Let’s say it lasts three days approximately, that is really going to choke off the yield and may reduce it to nothing.”Fred Grieder farms in Carlock, which got 4 to 6 inches of rain.“Depending on how your land lays, if you have a lot of standing water and a lot of ‘ponding,’ there will certainly be some yield penalties on that,” Grieder said.All the excess moisture will no doubt disrupt fieldwork for some time, preventing farmers from nitrogen applications before tassling and fungicides to combat diseases.It is a different story for farmers in northern Illinois, where drought conditions won’t let up. According to state data, this spring was the third driest in 140 years.Extreme drought was reported in parts of Boone, DeKalb, Cook, McHenry, Lake and Kane counties covering about 3% of the state.Southern Illinois was also spared the heavy rains, so farmers caught a break.“The southern part of Illinois did not get much rain and that is a good thing because they wanting to harvest their wheat down there, and so the rain would have prohibited that and stopped the wheat harvest,” Schleusener said.He notes that wheat farmers went from 12% completed on June 20 to 63% done on June 27.The USDA says this will be a bumper wheat crop, with the condition 87% good to excellent.As of June 27, 67% of soybeans were good to excellent, and 68% of corn was good to excellent.
Iowa Stategreenecountynewsonline.com

Rain falls on Iowa, but still not enough

Much needed precipitation limited Iowa farmers to 3.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 27, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included spraying post emergence herbicides and harvesting hay. Topsoil moisture levels across Iowa rated 12 percent very short, 30 percent short, 52...
Whatcom County, WAkpug1170.com

Extreme Heat Threatens Whatcom County Crops

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – This heat wave has had local farmers sweating both from the heat and with worry over their crops. CHS Northwest agronomist Clay Pehl says berries are especially vulnerable. “The raspberries are getting a little bit sunburned and really what happens is with this extreme heat the...
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November. “An active weather pattern shifted into the Midwest last week bringing several days of...
Agriculturesuperhits1027.com

Rain helps improve crop conditions

The U.S.D.A. crop report finds the rain last week was helpful –but more moisture is needed. The report shows the amounts of rain varied widely with northwest Iowa still reporting more than two-thirds of its topsoil moisture short to very short. While the districts in the southern one-third of Iowa rated 60 % or more of subsoil moisture at adequate to surplus levels.
Agriculturemarshallcountyjournal.com

Area Crops Need Rain Soon

The crop year began with nearly ideal planting conditions this spring, but midway through the growing season rainfall has become critical. “This is the most acres we’ve planted in four or five years and the planting season was about as ideal as it could be,” said Stuart Samson of County Line Seed in Langford. “So far we’ve had just enough rain just in time, but the subsoil moisture is depleting quickly. I think there is still a fair amount of potential in the corn and beans, but it will have to rain, and you can see in the hay ground where the brome grass is short.”
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Heat, drought spell trouble for seed crops

Extreme heat and drought is expected to take a major toll on Oregon's signature seed crops, though the extent of the damage won't be known until after harvest. Combines are beginning to roll in the Willamette Valley, home of the "Grass Seed Capital of the World." Oregon grows 98% of all U.S. orchardgrass seed, 93% of fescue seed and 91% of ryegrass seed, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Iowa Statekiow.com

Iowa Crop Report Released

Much needed precipitation limited Iowa farmers to 3.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 27, 2021 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included spraying post emergence herbicides and harvesting hay. Topsoil moisture levels rated 12% very short, 30% short, 52% adequate and 6%...
Iowa Statevoiceofmuscatine.com

Widespread moisture gives Iowa crops shot in the arm

Widespread moisture gives Iowa crops shot in the arm. June 28, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. Much-needed precipitation fell across Iowa toward the end of last week. The latest USDA crop update says rainfall totals varied widely, with northwest Iowa still reporting more than two-thirds of...
AgricultureSouthwest Daily News

Heat wave will impact crops and animals

TWIN FALLS — As the Magic Valley prepares for potentially record setting heat this week, farmers, potato researchers and dairy scientists are all voicing concerns. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings locally from Monday through Thursday. Heat impact on gardening. Kasi Kippes is worried about how the...