Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Seeks Actor Submissions for New “Disenchanted” Musical
Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, in Rock Island, is accepting acting submissions now for the hilarious off-Broadway hit musical comedy, “Disenchanted.”. Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hit musical that is “anything but Grimm,” according to a Circa release. Forget the princesses you think you know – the original storybook heroines have come back to life to set the record straight.www.quadcities.com