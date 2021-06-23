Cancel
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island's Circa '21 Seeks Actor Submissions for New "Disenchanted" Musical

By Jonathan Turner
Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, in Rock Island, is accepting acting submissions now for the hilarious off-Broadway hit musical comedy, “Disenchanted.”. Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hit musical that is “anything but Grimm,” according to a Circa release. Forget the princesses you think you know – the original storybook heroines have come back to life to set the record straight.

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA.

Related
Moline, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Black Box in Downtown Moline to Present Dramedy “I and You” Starting July 15th

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline will open the dramedy “I and You” by Laura Gunderson – an area premiere — on Thursday, July 15. The plot: One afternoon, Anthony (Michael Alexander) arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline’s (Adrienne Jane) door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass, an urgent assignment from their high-school English teacher.
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

Pop Art Explodes Into Davenport’s Figge Museum

Pop Art pioneers Roy Lichtenstein, Takashi Murakami, Andy Warhol, and more will truly pop at Figge Art Museum this summer with Pop Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation. The newest exhibition to arrive at the Figge (225 W. St.,...
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

BREAKING:“Rent,” “Fiddler,” “Cats,” Simon & Garfunkel Tribute Part of New Adler Series

BREAKING NEWS: Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Monday announced its planned 2021-22 Broadway at the Adler season, which will feature the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent,” the concert-style theatrical event “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” the newly-staged production of the Tony-winning “Fiddler on the Roof,” the record-breaking musical spectacular “Cats,” and the Tony- and Grammy-
MusicPosted by
QuadCities.com

NEW CONCERT ALERT! Wild Pink Coming To Raccoon Motel

It’s going to be a full house so get on those tickets. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Rock Island Center For Math And Science’s Last Above And Beyond Award Goes To…

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Couple’s Support Allows Figge in Davenport to Offer Free July Admission

Visitors will have the opportunity to see five current exhibitions including: Tom Uttech: Origin, Lesley Dill Wilderness: Light Sizzles Around Me, Drawn to Spectacle, Franklin Evans: franklinsfootpaths and Pop Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation. The Figge’s permanent collection galleries will also be open for all guests to explore free of charge.
Theater & DancePosted by
QuadCities.com

REVIEW: Countryside’s ‘Music Man’ Hits Inconsistent Notes

There’s a moment when Countryside’s The Music Man sparks and crackles to life and it’s courtesy of tiny Grace Shinn (played by the sweet. Mary Murphy). She single handedly puts the show in her pocket and runs away with it three different times. It’s heart-warming, downright adorable and makes you so happy theatre is back LIVE and off the SCREEN! It makes you wish more of the show was about HER. Unfortunately, it’s not and unfortunately, we rarely get that high from the rest of this production of The Music Man.
Theater & DancePosted by
QuadCities.com

REVIEW: Augustana Musical Theater Prof Offered a Wonderful Time in Personal “Mary and Ethel” Tribute

You know when they say film versions of stage plays often “open them up” with exterior settings or other visual changes that are not possible. Well, two already remarkable stage shows at this month’s Mississippi Bend Players – the top-notch professional summer stock at Augustana College – have benefitted from that approach, both without leaving an indoor theater.
KidsPosted by
QuadCities.com

Little Explorers Presented by the Davenport Public Library

Kids can discover a different country each week through crafts, activities, and snacks! Program kits will be available starting on Monday of each week, and kids are welcome to join Miss Christie on Zoom every Thursday beginning July 1st through July 29th at 1:00 pm for discussions and crafts demonstrations. This program is best suited to elementary-aged kids.