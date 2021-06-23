Remove Haze & Restore Details in Nature Photos with This Easy Photoshop Method (VIDEO)

Accelerate your vlogging career with the Nikon Z fc 4K camera. Featuring a vari-angle vlogger display that faces forward, rotates, and neatly folds in on itself, this gadget provides easier first-person recording, so you can control the monitor with tap adjustments. Plus, it instantly activates self-portrait mode when the camera faces you. Capture the natural look in human or animal eyes with Eye Detection AF to add emotion to your shots. Furthermore, once you find your perfect settings and modes, create separate iMenu settings for video and still modes on your dashboard. With one click, you can select your preferred setting without wasting time searching. Finally, the 20.9MP DX CMOS sensor sets this camera apart from the competition. This sensor also works in collaboration with the EXPEED 6 engine to deliver professional-looking stills in all light.