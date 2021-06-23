Google Faces Antitrust Case Over Mobile App Store
Attorneys general in at least four different states are readying an antitrust lawsuit against Google and its mobile app store, Reuters reported. Sources told the news outlet that the suit, in the works since last year, stems from complaints from app developers about how Google runs its Play Store for Android devices. The case is being led by state attorneys general from New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, but it’s not clear if other states will take part.www.pymnts.com