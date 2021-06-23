Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Google Faces Antitrust Case Over Mobile App Store

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys general in at least four different states are readying an antitrust lawsuit against Google and its mobile app store, Reuters reported. Sources told the news outlet that the suit, in the works since last year, stems from complaints from app developers about how Google runs its Play Store for Android devices. The case is being led by state attorneys general from New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, but it’s not clear if other states will take part.

www.pymnts.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile App#Antitrust#Big Tech#Lawsuits#Reuters#Play Store#Epic Games Inc#Competition Commission#Indian#Pymnts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Android Devices
Related
San Jose, CAwhbl.com

Google must face Voice Assistant privacy lawsuit – U.S. judge

(Reuters) – A federal judge said Google must face much of a lawsuit accusing the company of illegally recording and disseminating private conversations of people who accidentally trigger its voice-activated Voice Assistant on their smartphones. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman let plaintiffs in the...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

EU Watchdog Tells Apple That Security Issues Cannot Stifle Competition

Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission (EC) executive vice-president and competition commissioner, said on Friday (July 2) that Apple can’t use privacy and security concerns to stifle competitors on its App Store, Yahoo Finance reported. Security and privacy issues were the central reasons that Apple CEO Tim Cook gave for stopping...
Businessimore.com

EU chief warns Apple not to use privacy and security as antitrust shield

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager has warned Apple not to shield behind privacy and security amid pending antitrust laws. She claimed that customers would not give up security or privacy if they used other app stores or had sideloading. Apple has vehemently denied this in the past, claiming sideloading would...
Cell Phonestweaklibrary.com

Fake Vaccination Apps Lure People Into Installing Malware On Their Devices

Cybercriminals sure know how to feast on the fears of people. And, this time, when the world is anxious about the novel Coronavirus and when they can get vaccinated, cybercriminals are targeting unsuspecting people with malicious apps, bogus social media invites and SMSs. Cybersecurity company MacAfee states in its report...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Capital 95.9

Download Our App

Looking for a great way to stay on top of everything going on in Central Maine? Download our app. Get it for free by searching for Capital 95.9 Maine in the Google Play or Apple App Store. Or, enter your phone number in the box below.
Businessmorningbrew.com

Amid antitrust probes, Amazon requests recusal of FTC chair

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Oh, just Amazon?. Amazon filed a 25-page motion this week requesting new FTC chair Lina Khan’s recusal from any and all antitrust probes involving the company. Khan has publicly criticized Amazon’s biz practices throughout her career; Amazon said those comments make impartial investigations impossible.
Cell Phonesmarijuanamoment.net

Apple Now Allows Marijuana Businesses On Its App Store, While Google Maintains Ban

Apple will no longer prohibit marijuana delivery services from being hosted on its App Store—one of the latest pro-cannabis developments to come out of the tech industry. The policy was updated last month to remove the ban, with some restrictions. A marijuana app must be geo-restricted to jurisdictions where cannabis is legal, and the program must be “submitted by a legal entity that provides the services, and not by an individual developer.”
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Apple, Amazon Face Antitrust Probe In Spain Over Online Sales

CNMC, the Spanish watchdog, is looking into the possibility of anticompetitive practices from companies like Apple and Amazon, a report from U.S. News says. The concerns spawned from the companies' sales of electronic products online. "(Restrictions) would affect the retail sale of Apple products by third parties and the advertising...
Cell Phonestelecompetitor.com

Go Kinetic is Windstream’s Updated Customer Portal and Mobile App

Windstream has renamed and upgraded its Kinetic MyWIN online account management tool and mobile app, which now is called Go Kinetic. The company says that the redesigned platform is more customizable and enables users to access, manage and update their account from anywhere. Among Go Kinetic’s features is the ability to view and pay bills online, participate in live chat, track order and support requests, manage WiFi passwords and receive information on special offers. The mobile app is available at the Google Play Store, the App Store or at my.gokinetic.com.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Apple Lets Cannabis Businesses Into The App Store

Apple will now allow marijuana delivery services on the app store, a report from Marijuana Moment says. This comes as Google still doesn't allow them. The ban was removed last month, though there will still be some restrictions — a marijuana app will have to be geo-located in places where cannabis is legal. And the programs will have to be put into the system by a legal entity that provides the services, rather than by individual developers.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Aurora Mobile, Haoyunbao APP Collaborate Over Smart Trucking

Aurora Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:JG) collaborated with logistics information service provider Hefei Weitian Yuntong Information Technology Co. Ltd. Aurora Mobile will provide Video-as-a-Service solutions (JG VaaS) to boost Hefei Weitian’s user acquisition and engagement for its trucking logistics APP - Haoyunbao. Haoyunbao APP lists shipping orders and enables secure shipping payments,...
TechnologyMadison County Record

Rosenstengel denies motion to compel Apple to provide personal information in facial recognition suit

U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel raised concerns about how personal information would be protected given the increase in hacks when she rejected a request to compel Apple Inc. to provide information of Illinois residents with Apple devices and accounts in a suit alleging the Photos App collects and stores biometric identifiers through facial recognition technology.
Internetwccftech.com

Google is Finally Moving Away from APKs on the Google Play Store

Google has finally gone ahead and announced a drastic change for all the developers who want to list their apps on the Google Play Store, and this new change could have a massive impact on the Android app ecosystem as a whole. At the moment, the standard format for app publishing on the Play Store is through APK. But starting August, later this year, Google will require that the new Play apps are published using the Android App Bundle.
Internetchromeunboxed.com

Google is coming down on spammy Chrome extensions by requiring devs to enable 2FA

Google has been trying very much to clean up the cesspool that is the Chrome Web Store as of late. In just the past year alone, it’s created a new ‘seal of approval’ for extensions that respect user privacy and data, has introduced new protections against downloading malicious extensions, stopped them from sharing processes to increase their performance, and even joined forces with Apple, Microsoft, and Mozilla to create an alliance that would define a standard for development.
Public HealthANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Passes API can store COVID vaccination, testing information

Google has been very helpful especially the past year. It has made a number of adjustments to its products, apps, and services as the world adjusts to the New Normal. We still live in a pandemic world and since early 2020, we have witnessed how big companies adjusted. Last year, Google updated Google Maps to let business owners share changes amidst COVID-19. The tech giant also introduced more COVID-19 resources while YouTube promoted more learning resources. In India, Google launched new features to help in COVID-19 fight.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

More Android phones in the US will use Google Messages by default

RCS is about to get a big boost in the US. AT&T is making Google Messages the default chat app for all its Android phones. The move could help boost RCS messaging in the US. Google Messages — and crucially, RCS — is about to get a big boost in the US. Google has revealed that AT&T will make Messages the default chat app on all its Android phones in the US.