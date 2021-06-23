Cancel
Letters: Rooting out hate, racism, starts at home

By Letters
chesterfieldobserver.com
 10 days ago

The best example we can give our children is living out our teachings right in front of them. If hate, for example, has a home in your DNA, is it not understood that a child exposed to this hate would reiterate the same behavior? The idea is kind of like a sports team or favorite pastime, we root for who our parents root for when we were children. We enjoy hiking as adults because our parents took us hiking as kids. We, as a country, have taken ourselves back to a very unpleasant era with our hate and biases toward one another today.

Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Systemic racism is happening now

What an honor to recognize an authority on racism and the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement living right here in Cowlitz County in the person of William Dennis. I am not sure if Dennis is BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) or not. If he is not BIPOC, he has...
SocietyCitizen Online

Letter: Get meaningful info on teaching about racism

I am responding to Thomas Longley’s letter to the editor: "Do your homework on critical race theory." Thomas has strong views in opposition to teaching about racism in schools, but, I am sad to say, he doesn’t offer many resources to those who would like to actually learn what the movement entails. So here I offer several sources that open-minded and curious readers can access to “do their homework” properly.
Societychetekalert.com

Critical Race Theory teaches hate, racism to children, reader says:

What is your role in this climate of division throughout our country? You have a role. You can grumble or get proactive. Do you approve of our children learning that skin color, religion, ethnicity, etc., defines a person?. Critical race theory teaches just that and it is being implemented in...
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Politics is the new religion and it is one of hate

“A man will be imprisoned in a room with a door that’s unlocked and opens inwards; as long as it does not occur to him to pull rather than push it.”. It is now June of 2021 and even now, with the same argument that has been raging for over 40 years, people still believe the same lies; that blue is somehow antithetical to red and if you identify with one then you’re the enemy to the other. Sectarian divisions are now as bad in America as they are in Iraq. Politics is the new religion and it is one of hate. Ironically, the most devout to this religion are ones who claim their religion is one of love. They have abandoned their Christian values for the excitement of quarterly profits for oligarchs and the extreme and systemic poverty for the flimsy remnants of the middle and working classes.
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

How American racism is rooted in residential segregation

The disproportionate use of police brutality against people of color in America. Higher COVID-19 death rates of Black and Latinx people in the health care system. Lower percentages of homeownership and loans approved in Black communities. Society often labels these disparities as racism or prejudice against individuals with specific racial identities.
SocietyStandard-Examiner

Letter: Fighting racism with racism isn't the answer

One of Utah's largest employers, Intermountain Healthcare, recently announced it would use race and gender as key determinants of who it would do business with. The new leader of the Intermountain Healthcare supply chain organization affirmed they would be discriminating based on race and gender to determine who they would do business with.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Letter: Out of touch

To answer Mr. Yung Woo Lee’s question (letter, June 13): What’s wrong?. Greed. Money. Power. Fear! Those senators are so removed from what is happening in this country. First, they are out of touch with real people. To quote a line from a song, “They are too old to know how the game goes.” And they don’t care!
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Racism charge is undeniable

I know and respect Dennis Kimme, but his letters disputing the existence of systemic racism in U.S. policing are way off base. His most recent missive claims that there is no systemic racism because Black people are imprisoned for violent crimes at a rate that is 6.4 times the rate at which White people are imprisoned for violent crimes.
SocietyThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Patterns of systemic racism surround us

Ramesh Ponnuru pushes the convenient conservative line that there is no systemic racism in America. 1.)Polluting industries and hazardous infrastructure, such as oil refineries, natural gas pumping stations and bio-weapons laboratories, are preferentially placed in or near Black neighborhoods?. 2) Eminent domain takings of land for infrastructure and commercial development...
Montgomery County, ILthejournal-news.net

A GRACE FILLED JOURNEY • The Four Letters I Hate The Most

INAD. I never thought I could hate such four little letters until we sat at Children’s Hospital as doctors and geneticists told us the results of extensive genetic testing. Our daughter had INAD. Those four little letters stood for infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy, or INAD for short. We sat in that...
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Letter to the editor: Start minding your own business

I feel it will be shortly when these pages explode with opinions on the ruling of the Supreme Court on transgender children’s rights. The court passed on the argument. I would like to say I’m shocked at the vicious attacks against people on the way they live their lives. If someone doesn’t like homosexuals, well, stop thinking about them. The religious right likes to stick its sanctimonious nose in the air and pontificate on something which is none of their business.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

'Achievement gap' is rooted in systemic racism

An “achievement gap” is a term usually given to describe the observed disparities in academic performance on racial/ethnic and socioeconomic grounds. I am the African American daughter of two college-educated parents living in one household. I was identified as gifted in kindergarten. I have attended schools for the gifted and talented from elementary to high school. Yet, even with choice grades and high-test scores, I was denied my first and second choice of a middle school magnet program. Programs that my classmates, whose grades were no better than mine and, in some cases, worse than mine were accepted.
Societytheintelligencer.com

Letter: Resident welcomed home to message of inclusion

What a wonderful town we live in. So many of the best things come from the grassroots activities of our citizens. I arrived home from a vacation to find the lovely Pride signs on front lawns all over town. This message of inclusion and respect for all the diversity our town has to offer warms my heart, and it says so much to all of us that so many volunteered to pay for and put these signs up in honor of Pride month.
Mecklenburg County, VAyourgv.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Scholarship started in memory of mom

Views expressed in letters to the editor do not represent opinions of The Gazette-Virginian or staff members. To give back to my family and the community, and to honor my mom, I’ve started the “FLORENCE B SAUNDERS” scholarship award which is geared towards those students who may be in special education, who may have developmental disabilities or suffering with mental illness, that upon graduation commit to furthering their education in the liberal arts, special education, elementary education or any teaching field.
Dudley, MAtelegram.com

Letter: Critical race theory is not only about racism and civil rights

According to your story on the Dudley-Charlton school system, "Critical Race Theory raises concerns," June 26, Page 3A, critical race theory "examines racism, civil rights, and discrimination." That is a misleading characterization of an academic theory according to which the institutions and economic structures of American society are inherently racist and should be dismantled. While it would be appropriate to study critical race theory in a college class, alongside other theories of race, when critical race theory is introduced into public schools "to change hearts and minds" (of young children) clearly the aim is ideological indoctrination in a particular political viewpoint, not education. Parents have every reason to object to such political indoctrination of their children and should not be misled by the suggestion that critical race theory is merely "about racism and civil rights."
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Letters: Hate crimes can’t be tolerated

RE: Hate Crimes in Ukiah, Property Desecration via Swastikas. It has come to our attention that multiple and intolerable acts of HATE have occurred on city property. On June 23, 2021, swastikas in red marker ink were found on the newly installed mosaic artwork of Elizabeth Raybee in Ukiah’s Alex Thomas Plaza. The specific piece defaced is known as, “Dia de Los Muertos” celebrating the immigration and rituals of our Latinx community. This art project was sponsored by the Arts Council of Mendocino County, the City of Ukiah and North Coast Opportunities’, “Emergency Preparedness Project.” Additionally, swastikas were found on Lauren Sinott’s artwork in progress on the side of Ukiah’s Convention Center.
Societynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Q&A: Critical race theory in the classroom can teach that 'laws alone don't end racism'

The arguments against discussing the issues raised by critical race theory have been growing, including criticisms that the framework — which started in the 1970s with legal scholars looking at how systemic racism is revealed in this country's laws and history — is divisive, that it makes White people feel badly about themselves, or that it's anti-American and that it engages in revisionist history. Legislation banning the teaching and discussion of critical race theory in schools and workplaces is also growing, drafted primarily by conservative lawmakers in a number of states.
Springfield, ILThe State Journal

Letter: Leftists think everything’s racism

Not all that long ago, everyone went to the polls on Election Day to vote, unless one legitimately needed an absentee ballot!. Today leftists, like Eugene Robinson in his Sunday State Journal-Register column, think any and everything short of universal mail-in voting and/or votes cast over weeks and “harvested” by strangers and needing little or no voter ID is a racist conspiracy designed by evil white supremacist conservatives to, like Jim Crow poll taxes, deny voters of color their constitutional right to vote.
Benicia, CAbeniciaindependent.com

Recent Anti-racism letters in the Benicia Herald

Check out the growing number of letters sent in to our local print newspaper, the Benicia Herald: strong calls for racial justice, offers of praise where deserved, decrying of local incidents of racism, and opposition to racial bias and expressions of white supremacy. Below is today’s listing of collected letters....
SocietyLancaster Online

Systemic racism is real and persists (letter)

Various comments have been made about systemic racism and education. America’s birthday is a week away. But, as Black Americans whose blood soils this earth for wars defending our country — only to have this country slap us in the face — we ask: Celebrate what? This country can only be a beacon of hope if it lives up to its Constitution.