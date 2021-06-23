Group with Ties to Kevin Durant Selected for $150 Million-Plus Renovation of the Baltimore Arena
The Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) announced today that it will enter into an Exclusive Negotiating Privilege (ENP) and Right of Entry agreement with Oak View Group (OVG) to negotiate a lease and management agreement for the City-owned arena, known as the Baltimore Arena, located at 201 W. Baltimore St. OVG was one of three respondents to a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued by BDC on behalf of the City of Baltimore.www.southbmore.com