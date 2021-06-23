Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

SB Projects President Allison Kaye on Why Scooter Braun Has Felt ‘Misunderstood’ and Signing ‘Superstar’ The Kid Laroi

By Ethan Shanfeld, Shirley Halperin
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As an employee of Scooter Braun’s SB Projects since its founding in 2007, Allison Kaye has helped to shape the careers of superstars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — and has been by Braun’s side through all the ups and downs of the ever-evolving music industry. Now president of...

variety.com
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sb Projects#Ithaca Holdings#Variety S Music#Sbp#Justin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsseattlepi.com

Scooter Braun Speaks: The Music Mogul on His Billion-Dollar HYBE Deal, Making Peace With the Past and the Road Ahead

The world of Scott “Scooter” Braun, Variety’s Music Mogul of the Year, is a whirlwind, with pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande relying on him for professional and personal guidance, a staff of 39 who look to him for leadership and an industry that banks on him for hit songs, TV shows and movies. And his workload is about to get heavier, thanks to a megamerger agreement between Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE earlier this year.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Scooter Braun Tells His Side of the Taylor Swift Drama

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande’s manager, is on the cover of Variety. He discusses his highly discussed feud between he and Taylor Swift. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal.” He continued, “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked her to sit down with me several times but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA but her team refused.”
MusicSFGate

The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

On this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle

Scooter Braun gave a new interview (to Variety) this week, with the billion-dollar dealmaker and record exec going on in length about his partnership with Korean record label Hybe, his long-time relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and his thoughts on a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (No, really; they asked!) None of which anyone is likely to have paid especially large amounts of notice to, since they were presumably speed-scrolling through the entire conversation looking for the part where Braun talked about Taylor Swift.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Scooter Braun Says He Tried To Sell Taylor Swift's Masters Back To Her

Scooter Braun is sharing his side of the story in the saga of his and Taylor Swift’s ongoing beef ever since Braun became the owner of all her masters in a major business deal. If you’re a Swiftie, you already know the painstaking measures Swift has taken to regain control of her masters, and, ultimately, she re-recorded her earliest albums to skirt the issue altogether. She’s been incredibly vocal about the problem, while Braun, the man who bought them in 2019 and sold them a year later, has remained silent... until now. In a new interview, the music mogul said he did try to tell Swift’s masters back to her.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Scooter Braun claims Taylor Swift feud is ‘confusing’ and ‘not based on anything factual’

Music mogul Scooter Braun has opened up about tensions with Taylor Swift in a new interview.Braun purchased Swift’s longtime label, Big Machine Records, in 2019, plus the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums. Later, in November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal that is believed to be north of $300 million.At the time of the original sale, Swift condemned Braun, labelling him a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry”.Braun, for context, is one of the most well-known music managers in the business, overseeing...
MusicNME

The Kid LAROI confirms Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’ will be out next week

The Kid LAROI has announced an official release date for his highly anticipated collaborative single with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’. LAROI confirmed the track would land next Friday, July 9 in a tweet this morning (July 1). He posted a screenshot of a text conversation with a person who seems to be Ron Perry, the CEO of his label Columbia Records, who confirmed the release date after having his phone blown up by LAROI’s fans.
Musicmymixfm.com

The Kid LAROI teases collab with Justin Bieber is “coming”

After teasing it for days, The Kid LAROI has finally confirmed that his song “Stay,” a collaboration with his new bestie Justin Bieber, “is coming.”. You can now pre-save the song, though there’s no official release date. Three days ago, LAROI posted a photo of himself holding up a sign saying, “Stay July 9th?”
Musicat40.com

Justin Bieber Strips Back "Peaches" During 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Justin Bieber helped officially kick off summer during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango by closing out the show. Treating fans to performances of songs from his newest album, Justice, Bieber kicked things off by performing a stripped back version of his Daniel Caesar and Giveon collaboration, "Peaches." Taking to a keyboard, Justin performed his catchy single with just the instrument and his voice, before picking it up and launching into the full version of the song.
MusicJanesville Gazette

Scooter Braun says he has ‘regret’ about Taylor Swift debacle

Taylor Swift’s creative independence has Scooter Braun wishing he could go back to December, turn around and make it all right. The megaproducer, who famously sold Swift’s masters to a hedge fund last year, sparking her ongoing project to record all of her original music, says he would have rewritten that scandal if he could, but also accused the songstress of not telling the truth about how it all went done.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
CelebritiesPopculture

Scooter Braun Pushes Back Against Taylor Swift Calling Him a 'Bully'

Two years after Scooter Braun's Ithaca purchased Nashville-based record company Big Machine, his character came into question when Taylor Swift had a rapid response to the big move. As part of the purchase, Braun obtained rights to all of the master recordings of Swifts first six studio albums, something she was not pleased with. After a long game of he-said-she-said, Braun was eventually labeled as a "bully," something he is defending against and now speaking on.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Allegedly Cut off Controversial Son Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks was hit with a civil lawsuit in April by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker. Parker publicly accused the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson of physically abusing her during their relationship. According to a report by PEOPLE, Parker is seeking $1 million in damages. Chet later accused Parker of being the attacker, claiming that she came after him with a knife. The lawsuit is ongoing, and Parker recently spoke to Radar Online and claimed that due to Chet's behavior, his parents had cut him off financially.