Luke Combs' Show-Stealing Set + 4 More Highlights From the Country Fest in Ohio
The Country Fest's first round in 2021, held June 16-19 at Clay's Park Resort in a rural stretch of northeast Ohio, marked a return to some sense of normalcy for more than just the artists that were stuck at home this time last year. Local vendors serving up snacks ranging from fresh-squeezed lemonade to deep-fried Nutter Butters got a more-than-welcome financial boost, while country music fans gathered once again from far and wide to celebrate the genre's lifeblood: live music.www.wideopencountry.com