Luke Combs' Show-Stealing Set + 4 More Highlights From the Country Fest in Ohio

When it comes to authentic country singers, none quite hold the same level of credibility as the late Chris LeDoux. Before becoming a country singer, LeDoux's career began as a Cheyenne, Wyoming rodeo star, living the life that other country music artists only sing about. In the 1970s, LeDoux began traveling the country competing in the rodeo circuit, and music was simply something that helped him reach his rodeo dream. He began writing songs of rodeo life and selling his tapes at rodeo events to earn extra money. Meanwhile, the real American cowboy enjoyed an incredibly successful rodeo career, becoming a world champion at the National Finals Rodeo in 1976. After he reached the pinnacle of his dream, the rodeo champion turned to performing music full time, and that's when he came into contact with a future superstar named Garth Brooks.