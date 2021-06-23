Cancel
Kettering, OH

Kettering Health's new 'one-stop shop' for seniors opens today: PHOTOS

By Jacob Fisher
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 9 days ago
Kettering Health has cut the ribbon on a $5.6 million facility south of Dayton that will provide tailored healthcare services for seniors ages 65 and older.

www.bizjournals.com
