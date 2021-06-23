Celebrate July Fourth at the fairgrounds
Chesterfield County’s annual Fourth of July Celebration is taking place on Sunday, July 4. Gates at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, will open at 5 p.m. The event is presented by Virginia Credit Union and will feature music by The Deloreans, children’s activities and concessions. This celebration of the 244th birthday of the United States will include fireworks, beginning at dark. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Parking will be available in adjacent school lots.www.chesterfieldobserver.com