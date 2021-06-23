Cancel
Chesterfield County, VA

Celebrate July Fourth at the fairgrounds

By ANNOUNCEMENTS COMPILED BY ANNE DALTON
chesterfieldobserver.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChesterfield County’s annual Fourth of July Celebration is taking place on Sunday, July 4. Gates at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, will open at 5 p.m. The event is presented by Virginia Credit Union and will feature music by The Deloreans, children’s activities and concessions. This celebration of the 244th birthday of the United States will include fireworks, beginning at dark. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Parking will be available in adjacent school lots.

www.chesterfieldobserver.com
