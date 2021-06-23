Cancel
Jericho, VT

Jericho man arrested for stealing $1.2 million yacht and cruising around Lake Champlain

 9 days ago

(Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)

By Sanchali Singh

(JERICHO, Vt.) A multi-agency investigation found a stolen $1.2 million yacht in Lake Champlain after it went missing from a Rouses Point, N.Y., marina.

Sun Community News reported that a man from Jericho, Vermont, is now facing charges for stealing the luxury yacht.

New York State police initiated the investigation on June 21 after the 43-foot yacht was reported missing from the Gaines Marina.

The yacht was later spotted by a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter patrol during aerial searches around noon on Monday. St. Albans police soon joined the search, which led to the yacht being found on Burton Island.

Police identified 56-year-old Jericho resident Robert Morris as the suspect who allegedly stole the 2019 Jeanneau Prestige 500 vessel, named Volans, and then spent hours cruising around the lake.

Morris was charged for felony possession of stolen property and operating without the owner’s consent.

On Wednesday, Morris was arraigned and held on a $15,000 bail while he awaits further court action.

Catch all the latest breaking news from around the Green Mountain State, including sports, politics and local breaking stories.

