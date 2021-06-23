Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Commentary: Remnant Ministry Center committed to being a supportive and active presence in the community

By Pastor Ben Davis
Brainerd Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, I attended Remnant Ministry Center, not knowing what my future held. My life had previously been on a path towards destruction when I came to know Christ as my Savior. What greeted me at the top of stairs of the old Elks building on Laurel Street would forever change my life. Pastor Brian Kimbler was giving a message of truth, hope, and conviction along with relevant information of what we were facing as a nation. A month had passed since two jet airliners flew into the World Trade Center.

