‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed the WandaVision Easter egg she likes best. While appearing on Hot Ones, the Scarlet Witch actor was asked if she had a favorite Easter egg in the series. "I learn about Easter eggs when people point them out. So the one that I learned about that I thought was really great was, there's a wine bottle that's poured in the first episode, in the '50s episode, and it's in French but I think it translated to something like… House of Madness or something like that, that's a reference to House of M. And that's just like our brilliant prop guy being cute and putting in those things, he just thinks of them."