Chesterfield, VA

Letters: School Board’s response to CRT, mask policy disappoints

By Letters
chesterfieldobserver.com
 10 days ago

I could not be more disappointed in the statements made by our School Board at its June 1 meeting. The meeting began with a statement by Chairman Ryan Harter that CCPS does not support critical race theory [“School Board chair: Critical race theory not part of CCPS curriculum,” June 9]. To my knowledge, there has been no discussion or analysis of this curriculum and its merits to our students. I do know that there are great swaths of American history I did not learn in Virginia schools. I also know that attacks on critical race theory are popular among partisan media personalities. Mr. Harter’s statement seemed to have less to do with education and more to do with pandering.

