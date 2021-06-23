Cancel
Gary Kelly stepping down as Southwest Airlines CEO

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Southwest CEO and chairman Gary Kelly will step aside in January. He will be replaced on Feb. 1 by Bob Jordan, who is currently the carrier's executive vice president of corporate services. Kelly, 66, will stay with the airline as executive chairman, a role he hopes to remain in...

www.travelweekly.com
