Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The struggle for perfect potato salad finally pays off

By FOOD SAVVY WITH SARAH KURYSZ
chesterfieldobserver.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some cookout classics that will always be there. Dishes that consistently show up at the family barbecue or that are the source of friendly competition on the potluck table. Dishes that everyone makes, everyone loves and everyone shares. Dishes that aren’t expensive or fancy, but that end up on every plate and rarely result in leftovers. My hope is that everyone reading this is thinking of a different dish, but I am thinking of potato salad.

www.chesterfieldobserver.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Salad#Deviled Eggs#Sweet Potatoes#Potato Skins#Food Drink#Yukon Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
RecipesDad Cooks Dinner

Instant Pot Ranch Potato Salad

Instant Pot Ranch Potato Salad. A pair of Midwestern classics – Ranch dressing and potato salad – combined in a pressure cooker recipe. Ranch dressing is the taste of the Midwest (my people!) Personally, I’m a blue cheese dressing guy, but I’m trying not to be judgy. I’ve got a bit of food snob hipster in me…right up until I have a taste for some fast food. (I’ve gone way off track here. Where was I? Oh, yes, Ranch dressing.)
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

How to Freeze and Store Strawberries

In-season strawberries are fragrant, red, juicy and sweet; they're amazing eaten out of hand and the cornerstone of favorites such as strawberry shortcake and strawberries and cream. But for as much as we love strawberries, there's no denying that they aren't the hardiest fruits out there. Even if you're super careful about keeping them mold-free, at best, they'll last a week, and often will turn days before then. If you're stuck with a pint or more of fresh berries you can't finish in such a short time, though, you're in luck: You can absolutely freeze them.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Taco Potato Salad

Our Taco Potato Salad is a new take on an old-summer classic. It’s got a Tex-Mex twist, with all your favorite taco tastes, like black olives and tortilla chips! The editors at the Test Kitchen loved this, and we bet your family will too! So the next time you’re grillin’ up burgers or hot dogs, change it up with our scrumptious potato salad recipe!
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Making great potato salad

Summer is here! It's time to get together and celebrate with family and friends. No cookout or picnic would be complete without some version of potato salad. People have very strong opinions about what ingredients they like in this popular side dish. There are four main types of potato salads....
RecipesABC News

These easy salad recipes are perfect for summer

A crisp, cool salad can be the perfect meal and with produce at its peak during summer, it's a great time to get chopping, tossing and enjoying a fresh spin on greens all season long. From a food blogger favorite to an easy to recreate A-list chef-approved salads that will...
RecipesPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe Henry’s Baked Potato Salad

This recipe was given to me from a listener when I was putting together my sold out cookbook. When Susan Lott from Brick sent her recipe in and it was a baked potato salad recipe, I got very emotional. I am a baked potato guy as well as a potato...
Recipesfoxwilmington.com

Every-occasion potato salad from Chef Ryan Scott

Every-Occasion Potato Salad with Bacon-Mustard Vinaigrette. Looking through my list of recipes for this book, I wouldn’t blame you if you worried that I might have a split personality! I jump around from vegan and salad recipes to full-fat recipes and red meats. But one thing I’ve learned in life is that there’s a time to indulge and a time to have kale salads with dressings on the side. You have to have the yin with the yang. This is my non-mayo-based potato salad. I dress it with a tangy vinaigrette and with the bacon on top, and it is absolutely incredible. Like my mashed potatoes (see page 208) and a lot of my other veggie recipes, this recipe leans hard on good technique. Caramelizing the potatoes from top to bottom on a blistering-hot baking sheet is key. Adding the dressing while the potatoes are hot is the step that makes all the difference. It turns these spud sponges into a culinary flavor bomb.
Recipessixtyandme.com

Get Off the Bottle… of Store-Bought Salad Dressing! (RECIPE)

I am on a mission to get people to stop using bottled salad dressings with their inferior ingredients and sugars and all. You can make your own homemade dressings and store them in the fridge for days or weeks. It’s a great way to get creative in the kitchen. Why,...
Recipesminimalistbaker.com

Easy Roasted Potato Salad with Garlic Dill Dressing

This recipe came to be rather by accident when we were hosting friends one night and needed a quick side. We always have potatoes on hand, as well as the ingredients for our go-to Garlic Dill Sauce. We roasted the potatoes for crispy edges and tender center, then tossed in...
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

Fingerling Potato Salad with Tarragon Pesto

1. In a food processor, make pesto by pulsing together tarragon, parsley, garlic, oil, cashews, pecorino, and pepper until coarsely chopped (not minced or paste-like). Set aside. 2. To a large pot filled with heavily-salted boiling water add potatoes, boil until tender, then remove and lay out on a sheet...
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

Stuffed Zucchini Is A Low-Carb Dinner That’s Still Filling And Indulgent

We all know getting more vegetables in our regular diet is important for good health. Yet, finding creative and tasty ways to boost our veggie intake can sometimes feel like a chore. Whether it’s convincing your kids to eat more vegetables or even yourself, the trick is often finding tempting recipes that make the vegetables more than a bland side dish thrown on the plate.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Full Moon Casserole

Yellow squash is one of my favorite vegetables and I love finding new ways to cook with it. This type of squash has a unique, fresh taste and yet somehow always seems to take on whatever other flavors are in a recipe really beautifully. Squash keeps well in the fridge, is easily to grow, and is just great to have on hand. As much as I love this veggie, I hadn’t really thought to put it in a casserole before. But, this full moon casserole is one delicious dish that I can see myself making time and again.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Backyard Bean Bake

When it comes to summertime get-togethers, there are some absolute essentials you’re going to want–like our Backyard Bean Bake! Made with canned baked beans, sweet molasses, smoky crumbled bacon, and more, it’s a go-along that everyone will want the recipe for!. What You’ll Need. 2 (16-ounce) cans baked beans. 2...
RecipesFood & Wine

This Twist on Greek Salad Is Perfect for Summer Nights

When the weather gets unbearably hot, salad is a great move, since it's not too heavy and feels like a refreshing contrast to the heat. In this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition, Justin Chapple prepares a simple yet hearty salad that definitely fits the bill -- Greek salad with shrimp and kamut. The recipe was inspired by a classic Greek salad, with kamut (an ancient variety of wheat) and shrimp added in for extra heft, and hot sauce for a touch of heat. The best part? It comes together in three easy steps.
RecipesEyewitness News

Potato Salad Minus the Mayo and Tasty Popsicles!

Chef Grace Vallo is showing us how to make German Potato Salad and Strawberry Lemonade Popsicles, yum!! You'll find the recipes below. You can follow Grace on Instagram @tastefullygrace and search "Tastefully Grace" on YouTube.
RecipesPosted by
Times Leader

Refreshing, flavor-packed Greek salad perfect for a cookout

Hunting for a new recipe suitable for a July 4 cook out, I came across this delicious Greek salad with grilled chicken on thepioneerwoman.com website. Full disclosure, I was looking for the recipe well before July 4. I made it for a Memorial Day meal at our old family homestead in West Hazleton for Mom and anyone else who visited for the holiday.