Chesterfield County, VA

Letters: Susan Nienow always brings a smile

By Letters
chesterfieldobserver.com
 10 days ago

I love everything in the Observer, but I especially love Susan Nienow! When I get the paper, hers is the first column I turn to and read. She always brings a smile to my face and heaven knows, we could all use more smiles these days! Although I am not a gardener and do not share her love of getting her hands dirty, in every other way, I think we are sisters who were separated at birth! I identify with 95% of everything she writes.

www.chesterfieldobserver.com
