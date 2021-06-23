Letters: Susan Nienow always brings a smile

I love everything in the Observer, but I especially love Susan Nienow! When I get the paper, hers is the first column I turn to and read. She always brings a smile to my face and heaven knows, we could all use more smiles these days! Although I am not a gardener and do not share her love of getting her hands dirty, in every other way, I think we are sisters who were separated at birth! I identify with 95% of everything she writes.