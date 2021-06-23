Hartford Bonanza, a new Independence Day celebration, will feature music, art, sports and more

Hartford, Ct. - 06/10/2021 - A portion of "Number 81S" by Leonardo Drew is seen installed outside the Wadworth Atheneum. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Mark Mirko

A Fourth of July celebration is coming to the city, brought to you by the folks who host First Night, the yearly New Year’s Eve celebration. The event, named Hartford Bonanza, will span the weekend with a variety of activities for residents to enjoy.

While there won’t be any fireworks — to ensure social distancing continues — there will be art, music, food trucks and basketball. “There will be a couple of surprises in store,” Jeff Devereux, of First Night Hartford, said. Fireworks are expected to return in 2022.

On Friday, July 2, individuals and families can make their way to Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art and participate in an interactive art exhibit by Bridgeport native Leonardo Drew. There will also be a lawn party in the front of the museum which will include food trucks, DJs from the collective Cafeteria Radio and a discussion and demonstration of textured hair styling by hairstylist and salon owner Carmen Veal Conway.

“The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art was built for the community with the mission of inspiring everyone to experience and appreciate excellence in art and culture.” Kim Hugo, director of marketing, says. “Where better to kick off the July 4 celebrations than the Wadsworth front lawn.”

The main attraction will take place on July 5 in Bushnell Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A public art project will be offered, along with a Covid-19 vaccine clinic. Musical guests will include Bomba Ashe, state troubadour Nekita Waller, and Nelson Bello and Friends. There will also be vendors and food trucks on site.

“We plan to put a local spin on something that seems unique to the city and will create civil engagement. It’s a celebration of the city and creating a sense of pride,” Devereux, said.

Organizers will also partner with local organizations. Dean Jones, director of COMPASS Youth Collaborative, will host a basketball event called Hoop Wave. Hoop Wave was established in 2010 and along with being a basketball program it also aims to provide mentorship and college preparation. Hartford Soccer Club and Active City will host a soccer event.

Devereux hopes to see the activities return. “Hopefully these events will create a precedent of what’s to come.”

This year’s celebration will be drastically different from last year, when the city’s first Independence Day celebration was held virtually due to COVID-19. For that event, a short film highlighting racial tensions amid the pandemic was posted on the First Night Hartford’s Facebook page.

Devereux says the festival will give people an opportunity to start connecting again and come together after what he calls the Covid “rut.”

“We hope that people are excited to get back with us, with their community and with their neighbors.”

See Facebook for more information.