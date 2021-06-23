Dr Christopher Arendt Explains Mutually Exclusive Nature of EGFR Exon 20 Mutations in Metastatic NSCLC

Dr Hope Rugo discusses the importance of testing for germline BRCA1/2 mutations in patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Hope Rugo, MD: When you choose the chemotherapy regimen, you really have to understand how the patient has responded in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings. In the patient we have today, she relapsed quite a long time after her most recent taxane therapy, which was given in the neoadjuvant setting. Nab-paclitaxel is an excellent chemotherapy choice in that situation. For patients who have relapsed at 6 months from their taxane exposure, gemcitabine and carboplatin would be our chemotherapy choice. Because of the data from IMpassion131 that we just discussed, a patient who is going to receive a taxane should probably receive nab-paclitaxel. Our best data are with nab-paclitaxel, so I don’t see any reason why you would select paclitaxel as a chemotherapy partner for a checkpoint inhibitor.