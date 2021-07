Jalen Rose is one of America’s most prolific and outspoken sports commentators. A member of the University of Michigan’s legendary Fab Five team in the early nineties, Rose went on to the N.B.A., where he played for the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls. Since retiring as a player, in 2007, he has been a fixture on ESPN, in recent years co-hosting “Jalen & Jacoby,” a national sports-radio show, with the commentator David Jacoby. Rose is also a writer and podcast host for the New York Post, and the co-founder of a charter school, the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, in his home town of Detroit.