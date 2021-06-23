Cancel
Failed candidate for governor leads effort to recall Burgum

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frequent North Dakota political candidate is leading an effort to recall Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Michael Coachman, who last year received just 10% of the vote in the GOP primary for governor, is alleging “contempt of the voters” and negligence by Burgum. Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Wednesday announced he approved for circulation a petition for the recall effort. Supporters would need to gather 89,464 signatures. Coachman is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Larimore. He was previously an unsuccessful candidate for secretary of state in 2018 and for lieutenant governor in 2012 and 2016.

