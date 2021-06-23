Failed candidate for governor leads effort to recall Burgum
A frequent North Dakota political candidate is leading an effort to recall Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Michael Coachman, who last year received just 10% of the vote in the GOP primary for governor, is alleging “contempt of the voters” and negligence by Burgum. Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Wednesday announced he approved for circulation a petition for the recall effort. Supporters would need to gather 89,464 signatures. Coachman is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Larimore. He was previously an unsuccessful candidate for secretary of state in 2018 and for lieutenant governor in 2012 and 2016.knoxradio.com