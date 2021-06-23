Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Rules Cheerleader’s F-Bombs Are Protected By The 1st Amendment

By Nina Totenberg
Posted by 
WABE
WABE
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with students on Wednesday, ruling that a former cheerleader’s online F-bombs about her school is protected speech under the First Amendment. By an 8-1 vote, the court declared that school administrators do have the power to punish student speech that occurs online or off campus if it genuinely disrupts classroom study. But the justices concluded that a few swear words posted online from off campus, as in this case, did not rise to the definition of disruptive.

www.wabe.org
Community Policy
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleading#Appeals Court#High School#The U S Supreme Court#Npr#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Arizona Statekhn.org

Surprising Activists, Supreme Court Upholds Arizona’s Voting Restrictions

News outlets report on the Supreme Court's ruling that supported Arizona's voting restrictions, including covering a dissenting judge who wrote a "blistering" 41-page dissent describing Arizona's laws as suppressing minority voters. The Supreme Court upheld a pair of Arizona voting rules against Democratic claims that the state discriminated against minority...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The Supreme Court just delivered a major win for election integrity

On Thursday, the Supreme Court saved the Voting Rights Act. That’s not what you’re hearing in most of the media, but it’s true. The court prevented the important civil rights law from becoming a partisan tool as Democratic National Committee lawyer Marc Elias and other leftist groups had hoped. The court rejected their effort to graft disparate impact theories onto a law that was designed to protect real-world impediments to the ballot box.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How blistering dissents help some Americans trust the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday released its decision in the closely watched Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The court ruled that Arizona’s election laws that throw out ballots cast in the wrong precinct and ban ballot harvesting do not violate the Voting Rights Act. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a scathing dissent in the split decision, which included the six conservative justices on one side and the three liberal justices on the other. She accused the majority opinion of inhabiting a “law-free zone” and ignoring the text of the Voting Rights Act to base “its decision on a list of mostly made-up factors.”
Arizona Statefoxwilmington.com

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct. In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded if submitted at the wrong precinct nor the law making it a felony to submit another person’s ballot (with limited exceptions) violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision overturned a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Congress & CourtsKEDM

Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Censured

Louisiana's Supreme Court has voted to censure one of its own - Justice Jefferson Hughes. At issue in Wednesday's decree is a meeting Hughes had with the supporter of another elected court member, William Crain, prior to a 2019 Supreme Court election. Hughes denied an allegation that he offered $5,000...
Congress & CourtsPine Tree

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Law. Justice Alito Delivered the Opinion of the Court.

Washington, DC…In these cases, we are called upon for the first time to apply §2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to regulations that govern how ballots are collected and counted. Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote. All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day, but Arizona imposes two restrictions that are claimed to be unlawful. First, in some counties, voters who choose to cast a ballot in person on election day must vote in their own precincts or else their ballots will not be counted. Second, mail-in ballots cannot be collected by anyone other than an election official, a mail carrier, or a voter’s family member, household member, or caregiver. After a trial, a District Court upheld these rules, as did a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. But an en banc court, by a divided vote, found them to be unlawful.
California Statebloombergtax.com

Supreme Court Strikes Down California Donor-Disclosure Rule (2)

A divided U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a California requirement that charities list the names and addresses of their top donors in filings with the state, saying the rule violates the Constitution’s First Amendment. The 6-3 ruling is a victory for two conservative groups -- the Thomas More Law Center and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court ruling is a damning condemnation of Harris and Xavier Becerra

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 this week that California’s donor disclosure requirement violated donors’ First Amendment rights and is thus unconstitutional. State officials upset with the decision should thank Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, both of whom served as California’s attorney general at different times, for making it necessary.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border. In an unsigned order, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to vacate its judgments. It also instructed a district court in the case to "consider what further proceedings are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case," namely that Trump is no longer president.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court's Pipeline Decision Shows DC Still Has Adults In The Room

On Wednesday, June 29, the United States Supreme Court handed down one of its most important decisions in years. In the case of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC v. New Jersey, et al., by a narrow 5-4 margin, the Court affirmed the right of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC (PennEast LLC), a private company, to take by eminent domain certain lands in which the State of New Jersey claimed it had an interest in order for that company to build a natural gas pipeline. In so holding, the Court brushed aside New Jersey’s claim that such a taking violates the 11th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority decision.
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court just made Citizens United even worse

In its infamous decision in Citizens United v. FEC (2010), the Supreme Court tossed a bone to lawmakers seeking to regulate money in politics. With a few exceptions, Citizens United stripped the government of its power to limit the amount of spending on elections, especially by corporations. But the decision also gave the Court’s blessing to nearly all laws requiring campaigns and political organizations to disclose their donors.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting rules, including ballot-harvesting ban

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two Republican-supported Arizona voting laws they say are intended to ensure election integrity. The decision, delivered by a 6-3 court split on partisan lines, found that neither law violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and that they were not enacted with racially discriminatory intent. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court's majority opinion. Justice Elena Kagan led the liberals in dissent.