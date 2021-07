The global labor market is changing rapidly – thanks to innovation, mobility, and human awareness. That is why women need empowerment much more than ever before. Women still work predominantly in jobs that are less paid and do not offer social protection. Women earn less than men, and they carry an economically significant burden of unpaid domestic work on their shoulders. Empowering women is necessary in cyberpink world and in reality. It requires transforming societies to ensure equal benefits for all – one of the global sustainable development goals to be achieved in 2030. International organization UN Women is also actively involved in this movement and offers steps and solutions to improve the situation.