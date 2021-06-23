Cancel
Quicksand announce fourth album Distant Populations; share new single Missile Command

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuicksand have announced details of their fourth album Distant Populations – the follow-up to 2017’s Interiors – and shared a brand-new single, Missile Command. Of album number four (which is due out on August 13 digitally, and September 24 on vinyl, via Epitaph) and its self-explanatory title, frontman Walter Schreifels reveals: ​“Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart. We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”

www.kerrang.com
